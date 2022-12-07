5 Tips That Can Help Improve Thyroid Function

Thyroid is a butterfly shaped gland located in the neck

Thyroid, a butterfly shaped gland located in the neck, is an important part of the human body. It does the work of secreting hormones which in turn, help maintain the functioning of the brain, heart, muscles, and other organs, as well as support the body to use energy properly. Now, understand, if something goes wrong with the functioning of the thyroid, that condition may lead to various health issues. So, it's imperative to keep your thyroid healthy. Usually, people suffer from either of the two common conditions when their thyroid doesn't work properly. These conditions are hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. While hypothyroidism refers to the thyroid not producing enough hormones, hyperthyroidism means the excess production of hormones. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares Instagram stories dedicated to different ways to improve thyroid levels. Let's take a look at these tips.

Ways to improve thyroid function:

1) Whole grains:

You must focus on whole grains. You can include oats, brown rice, sprouts, sprouted grain bread and quinoa in your diet to improve metabolism.

2) Add omega-3:

There are many food items that are loaded with omega-3. You should add these foods to your diet.

3) Regularise your sleep cycle and manage stress:

It's very important to sleep for at least 7-8 hours on a daily basis. Stress management is yet another component you need to consider while improving thyroid hormones.

4) Avoid millets, soy foods, coffee and alcohol:

If you are someone who frequently consumes millets, soy foods, coffee or alcohol, stop immediately.

5) Keep a check on vitamin D levels:

Vitamin D is an essential mineral and you must make sure that your body has enough of it. You can consume foods that are packed with vitamin D.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.