This Jeera And Sauf Water Will Help You 'Feel Lighter And Less Gassy' After Meals, Recommends Nutritionist

Too much bloating after meals? Fear not, because nutritionist Palak Nagpal has come up with a simple concoction recipe to treat that stubborn swelling. Bloating after eating is a typical occurrence that can be spurred on by overeating, meals that produce gas, swallowing air, and digestive issues. It is often characterised by discomfort and fullness in the abdomen, perhaps accompanied by swelling. Herbal teas, water, and physical activity can help get rid of bloating. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal took to Instagram to share a jeera (cumin) + saunf (fennel seeds) water concoction recipe that helps to reduce bloating, aids digestion, and soothes the gut, especially after heavy meals like rajma, chana or dals.

Palak said that one should try this suggested treatment for a week if one often feels bloated. This will help fix bloating caused by tal chana rajma, a type of bean that might cause bloating for some individuals, she said.

She added the recipe in the caption:

Take 1 tsp jeera (cumin)

1 tsp saunf (fennel seeds)

Boil in 1L of water

Reduce to half

Drink warm

It is necessary to use this cautiously prepared drink into your meals to successfully prevent bloating. It should be taken after meals to increase its efficiency.

"You'll feel lighter, less gassy, and your gut will thank you," Palak Nagpal said.

Bloating may be mistaken for other causes of a more prominent belly, such as looseness or laxity of the abdominal wall. This is common, particularly for older women and women with children.

Bloating after meals is a common occurrence for many people, particularly when eating particular foods. Simple dietary adjustments can make significant improvements in gut health. Palak added concluded that the jeera + saunf water concoction treatment is intended to reduce bloating, helps with digestion and promotes gut health.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal is no stranger when it comes to unique recipes. She recently offered a soothing kokum summer drink recipe on Instagram that reduces inflammation, keeps you cool and supports a happy gut.

In the Instagram video, Palak revealed the benefits of the drink, saying, "This isn't just a pink drink, but your new summer hack."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.