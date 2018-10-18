Thinking Of Getting A Bariatric Surgery? Read This First!

Bariatric surgery is done after thoroughly evaluating that the patient is ready for it

Highlights Bariatric surgery makes surgical changes to stomach, digestive system The surgery can help in weight loss It comes with its set of risks as well

One of the most common kinds of surgeries for weight loss is gastric bypass surgery or bariatric surgery. This surgery is done by making surgical changes to your stomach and digestive system. These changes limit how much food you can eat and how many nutrients you absorb. This in turn helps in weight loss among those who couldn't lose weight despite trying. The surgery might sound tempting and appealing to many, but as is the case with many surgeries, bariatric surgery too comes with its set of health risks and side effects. Speaking of its success in the long run, it depends on the person's ability to bring some permanent changes in lifestyle. A person needs to decide thoroughly and evaluate all the pros and cons of bariatric surgery.

Guidelines for bariatric surgery

Some important guidelines for bariatric surgery include sufficient efforts made by the patient to lose weight. These include efforts in both diet and exercise which have been unsuccessful. A person with BMI 40 or higher can consider bariatric surgery. In case BMI is 35 or more and if you have any serious weight-related health problem like high blood pressure, sleep apnea or type 2 diabetes, you can consider the surgery. A teenager who has gone through puberty and has BMI more than 35 has serious obesity-related health problem can give a thought about bariatric surgery.

People with obesity-related health issues can consider bariatric surgery

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Late-Night Snacking Linked To Poor Sleep And Obesity

How to evaluate that you need bariatric surgery?

An extensive screening process is undergone before going through a bariatric surgery. You will be evaluated by a dietitian, psychologist and surgeon if bariatric surgery is appropriate for you or other forms of weight loss are better. It has to be seen that health benefits of the surgery outweigh its potential risks associated with it. A person should be medically prepared to go through the procedure.

The following requirements must be met before going through bariatric surgery:

1. History of weight loss and nutrition: Attempts for weight loss in terms of diet and exercise are evaluated. The patient's stress levels and motivation are also taken into consideration.

2. Psychological status:Obesity is also a result of an underlying mental health condition. Substance abuse, binge-eating disorder, major depression, schizophrenia and severe bipolar disorder may be responsible.

Also read: Do's And Dont's Of Childhood Obesity You Must Know

3. Your medical condition: The doctors evaluate what medicines you take before going ahead with the surgery. This is done in order to evaluate the risks of surgery which may worsen as result in blood clots, heart problems, liver disease, kidney stones and nutritional deficiencies. A number of tests are done in order to determine the eligibility of weight loss surgery.

4. Age: The surgery is considered to be safe for people above the age of 60 and older. Teenagers with BMI of 35 or more and those with serious obesity-related health problems can opt for the surgery.

5. Motivation: Doctors evaluate if the person is motivated enough to follow the recommendations which are needed to be followed after the surgery.

Apart from the above, the patient needs to prepare for the surgery for a few months or weeks before undergoing the surgery. You need to make restrictions in eating and consumption of alcohol. You might also need counseling to help you cope with changes in your diet and exercise regime. Smoking should be gotten away with. You might also be asked to lose some weight before the surgery.

The best way to lose weight is a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: What Is Obesity? Primary Causes, Prevention, Treatment And Heath Risks Associated With It

The surgery can be delayed or cancelled in case you are not medically or psychologically ready for it. Also, it will not be carried if you have gained weight during the evaluation process.

It has to be noted that you are likely to gain the weight after the surgery if you don't make the required lifestyle changes. Do have a detailed discussion with your doctor before undergoing the surgery.

However, why take medical intervention if the same weight loss can be achieved with some discipline, regular exercise and the right eating habits!? A bariatric surgery might also be heavy on your pocket. Resort to natural ways of weight loss to feel healthy inside out.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.