These Wholesome Breakfast Options Can Keep You Full Until Lunch

Eating a healthy and wholesome breakfast is essential for everyone, whether you're trying to lose weight or not. Breakfast significantly affects your energy levels, mood, and overall productivity. A filling breakfast can help prevent excess calorie consumption throughout the day. Starting your day with a nutritious meal aids in regulating hunger hormones, keeping you full and satisfied until lunchtime. This can reduce the temptation to snack excessively or make poor food choices later in the day.

A balanced breakfast that includes protein, healthy fats, and fibre can help you stay energized and focused. Here are some healthy and filling breakfast options, including a few traditional Indian options, that can help keep you full until lunchtime.

7 filling breakfast options

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is high in fibre and can keep you satiated for hours. It is also a good source of carbs that promote the feeling of fullness and alertness. Cook some rolled oats in milk or water and top them with fruits, nuts, and seeds for added nutrition.

2. Besan chilla with paneer

Besan chilla is a good source of protein. Add finely chopped vegetables to the batter for added fibre, and finish it with a paneer filling to make it even more satiating and protein-rich.

3. Eggs

Scrambled, poached, or boiled eggs are an excellent source of protein. Enjoy them with whole-grain bread or in a wrap with veggies for a balanced meal.

4. Idli sambar

Steamed idlis served with sambar is a filling and nutritious breakfast option that combines carbohydrates and proteins.

5. Greek yogurt parfait

Layer Greek yogurt with fresh fruits and a sprinkle of granola or nuts for added crunch. The protein in Greek yogurt helps maintain fullness, while fresh fruits provide a variety of essential nutrients.

6. Smoothie

Blend your favorite fruits with a bit of spinach or kale, pour it into a bowl, and top it with nuts, seeds, and granola for added texture.

You can also blend some overnight-soaked oats (for added fibre and carbs) with it for a convenient on-the-go drink.

7. Vegetable upma

This savory dish made from semolina is generally prepared with a lot of vegetables. It's high in fibre and provides a wholesome start to your day.

8. Nut butters

If you are not allergic to nuts, they are a highly nutritious and convenient option. Spread nut butter on a slice of bread, apple, or banana. You can also add a spoonful to your smoothie or oatmeal.

Incorporating these options into your breakfast routine not only enhances your nutrient intake but also helps maintain energy levels and keeps you feeling full, setting you up for a productive day ahead.

