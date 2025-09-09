These Tiny Seeds Can Balance Blood Sugars And Promote Weight Loss: Here's How

Pumpkin seeds are tiny nutritional powerhouses that can offer some amazing health benefits. These seeds are not just a tasty snack but also a versatile superfood that can enhance your overall wellness. Pumpkin seeds are loaded with essential nutrients. They are an excellent source of magnesium, zinc, iron, and potassium. These minerals play crucial roles in numerous bodily functions, including immune support, energy production, and maintaining healthy bones. Pumpkin seeds also help boost heart health.

In an Instagram video, Dr. Pal Manickam, a Gastroenterologist, listed 7 health benefits of pumpkin seeds that most individuals are likely to miss.

7 lesser-known benefits of pumpkin seeds

"One seed, seven benefits. Pumpkin seeds are loaded with powerful health benefits, and if you are not including these in your diet, you are seriously missing out," Dr. Pal said in the video.

1. Boost immunity

Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc, a mineral that plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system. A strong immune system helps the body fight off infections.

2. Support heart health

"They support heart health with magnesium that keeps your heartbeat steady and blood pressure under control," the expert mentioned.

3. Promote calmness

The amino acid tryptophan found in pumpkin seeds is a precursor to serotonin, a hormone that promotes feelings of well-being and relaxation. Consuming pumpkin seeds can help improve mood and calm the mind.

4. Improve bone health

Pumpkin seeds are rich in minerals like magnesium and phosphorus, both of which are vital for maintaining strong bones.

5. Helps balance blood sugar levels

Magnesium also plays a key role in insulin regulation, which is important for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. This makes pumpkin seeds a suitable snack for individuals with diabetes and those trying to manage their blood sugar levels.

6. Support weight loss

"Pumpkin seeds help with cravings and weight loss. The healthy fats and protein in pumpkin seeds keep you fuller for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking," the expert added.

Protect your eyes and skin

Pumpkin seeds are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin E. These antioxidants help slow down the ageing process and protect the skin from damage caused by stress and environmental factors, while also supporting eye health.

Additionally, pumpkin seeds help improve sleep quality by promoting melatonin secretion. Incorporating pumpkin seeds into your diet is simple. You can sprinkle them on salads, blend them into smoothies, or enjoy them as a snack.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.