These 8 Desi Drinks Will Boost Your Health This Winter

A winter diet refers to the types of foods and drinks that are commonly consumed during the winter season. It typically includes foods that are warming, nourishing, and provide energy to keep the body warm in cold weather. Certain desi drinks can indeed be helpful in managing a winter diet. Continue reading as we are share some desi drinks to help boost your health this winter.

Drinks to boost your health this winter:

1. Masala chai

This traditional tea is made by simmering black tea, milk, water, and a blend of spices such as ginger, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. It boosts health by improving digestion, promoting heart health, and providing antioxidants. Boil water and add tea leaves, spices, and grated ginger. Let it simmer for a few minutes before adding milk. Strain and sweeten to taste.

2. Turmeric milk (haldi doodh)

A popular drink used in Ayurveda, turmeric milk is made by combining milk with turmeric powder. It helps boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and aids in digestion. Heat milk and add a pinch of turmeric powder. Stir well and simmer for a few minutes. Add honey or sweetener if desired.

3. Aam panna

This refreshing summer drink is made from raw mango pulp, water, sugar, and spices like cumin and black salt. It aids in digestion, prevents heatstroke, and provides essential vitamins. Boil raw mangoes until soft, then peel and extract the pulp. Blend the pulp with water, sugar, and spices. Refrigerate and serve chilled.

4. Saffron milk (kesar doodh)

Saffron milk is a warm, aromatic drink made by dissolving saffron strands in milk. It helps with mood enhancement, promotes good sleep, and has antioxidant properties. Warm milk and add a few saffron strands. Let it steep for a few minutes until the milk turns golden. Add sweetener if desired.

5. Buttermilk

Buttermilk also known as chaas is a traditional Indian yogurt-based drink that aids digestion, helps cool the body, and provides probiotics for gut health. Blend yogurt with water until smooth. Add salt, roasted cumin powder, and chopped mint leaves. Stir well and serve chilled.

6. Badam milk (almond milk)

A rich and nutritious drink made with almonds, milk, and sweeteners. Badam milk improves brain function, strengthens bones, and provides essential vitamins and minerals. Soak almonds overnight, peel them, and blend with a cup of milk. Strain the mixture and add sweeteners according to taste.

7. Kanji

Kanji is a fermented drink made from black carrots, mustard seeds, and water. It aids digestion, boosts immunity, and helps maintain gut health. Peel and grate black carrots, add water, mustard seeds, and salt. Mix well and let it ferment for a few days. Strain and serve chilled.

8. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It helps improve heart health, boosts immunity, and provides hydration. Blend pomegranate arils with a little water. Strain the mixture and add sweeteners if desired.

Remember, while these drinks can be beneficial in managing a winter diet, it is important to maintain a balanced diet with a variety of foods, including fruits, vegetables, grains, and proteins, to meet all nutritional requirements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.