These 3 Red Juices Can Help Lower Blood Pressure Effectively

High blood pressure or hypertension can trigger the risk of serious health conditions like heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure usually develops over time. It can be caused by unhealthy food choices, a sedentary lifestyle, and certain health conditions. To lower the risk of complications associated with hypertension, it is crucial to make interventions that can help control it. One of your first lines of defense against high blood pressure (hypertension) is your diet. Other than diet, medication and physical exercise also help. To help you maintain healthy blood pressure, here we have 3 juice options that you must add to your diet.

Juices to control blood pressure

1. Beetroot juice

Beetroot juice is rich in nitrates, which can help reduce blood pressure. It is a low-calorie drink that also contains a host of essential vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds. Studies suggest that beetroot can improve blood pressure. However, raw beet juice can have a greater impact. Drinking beetroot juice can also help improve overall heart health.

2. Tomato juice

The tangy tomato juice can help improve blood pressure. According to research, tomato juice can not only reduce blood pressure but also improve cholesterol levels. Tomato juice is loaded with essential nutrients including potassium, vitamin C, fibre, magnesium and B vitamins.

3. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate is rich in nutrients such as folate and vitamin C that have anti-inflammatory effect on the body. According to studies, consuming pomegranate juice may help lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Additionally, pomegranate supports digestive health, contain anti-cancer properties and provide an array of antioxidants.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.