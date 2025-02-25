"The Key Is In Planning": Nutritionist On How To Balance Work With Well-Being

Are you struggling to juggle between your responsibilities and health? You're not alone. In today's fast-paced world, people are often caught up in the process to achieve their goals without sacrificing their well-being. And ends up leaving behind the second. But nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has a perfect solution for the same. She posted a video and discussed how she balances her personal and professional work equally. She shared the clip with a caption atop it that read, “How do you balance your clinic duties and personal well-being?” “The secret to getting everything done? Planning. By prioritising tasks and planning ahead, I make sure nothing gets left behind!” read Anjali's caption alongside the video.

In the video, she begins by saying, “The key is in planning,” and we simply can't deny it with Anjali. The nutritionist then elaborates on how she baIances her work alongside her good health. She says, “I plan everything. I plan my day, I plan my week, I plan when I need to exercise, What I'm going to study.”

Finally, revealing the reason behind this, Anjali explains, “So, when you plan, you're able to fit in everything. I also prioritize what I need to do. What needs to be done first, what needs to be done subsequently for the day,” adding, “When you plan, when you prioritize, everything falls into the place.”

This is not the first time when Anjali has given stunning solutions for balancing your work and personal responsibilities alongside work. A few days earlier, she revealed three different go-to meals, which she relishes on hectic days. She shared a video on Instagram highlighting the nutrient-efficient meals, which are also very easy to prepare and quickly. In the clip, Anjali says, “For me, it is a protein shake and some nuts like walnuts, flax seeds, and almonds,” adding, “So this gives me a lot of protein, at least 25 grams of protein. This is whey protein. The beauty of whey protein is it gets absorbed very easily and fast. It satiates me, gives me a sense of extreme fullness.” Read on to know more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.