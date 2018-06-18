The Happiness Diet: These 7 Foods Which Keep You Happy At All TImes

Highlights
- 5 cups of green tea in a day are linked to 20% lower stress levels
- Eating foods rich in magnesium can be very helpful in managing stress
- Anthocyanin in berries can reduce inflammation linked to depression
Here are 7 foods you can include in your happiness diet to stay happy all the time.
1. Green tea
Green tea is one of the healthiest beverages in the world. It benefits both, your physical and mental well-being. Research shows that people who drink three to five cups of green tea in a day are likely to have 20% stress levels as compared to those who do not drink green tea regularly. This result was independent of factors like age, sex, race and overall health. You can include green tea in your diet in a number of ways, like brewing it in your smoothies and curries.
2. Raw walnuts
Raw walnuts are a rich source of magnesium; and magnesium is a mineral blessed with relaxation properties. Studies show that eating foods rich in magnesium can be very helpful in managing symptoms of stress and anxiety. Therefore, your happiness diet must include walnuts, either combined with other foods or individually as a snack. Raw walnuts are also rich in phosphorus and antioxidant properties. The low carbohydrate content of this nut also keeps blood sugar levels in check of diabetes patients.
3. Coffee
A cup of coffee might be your fuel to work on a Monday morning. But there is another benefit strongly associated with coffee; and that is its ability to beat sad blues. So coffee should be an important part of your happiness diet. If taken in moderation, it can have a number of health benefits besides just keeping you happy. Research shows that it lowers the risk of depression in both men and women.
4. Oysters
Oysters are just what you need to boost your sex life. But besides boosting your libido, they can be beneficial for your emotional well-being as well. They are a rich source of zinc and vitamin B12 which boosts your mood and memory. Research shows that it can be helpful for treating mental illness as well.
5. Dark chocolate
One of the many health benefits of dark chocolate, beating sad blues is an important one. The antioxidants in dark chocolate can be very helpful in lowering the stress hormone levels in your body, thereby inducing a sense of happiness.
6. Berries
A cupful of colorful berries is an absolute delight to look at. But more than that, it is the perfect snack for your happiness diet. Research shows that an antioxidant, anthocyanin in berries, can reduce inflammation linked to depression.
7. Quinoa
Not many would smile at the thought of quinoa, but trust us, the properties of this wonder food have a plethora of benefits for your mental well-being. High content of flavonoids in quinoa are known to have an anti-depressant effect on people.
