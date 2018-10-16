This Diet By Luke Coutinho Is What You Need For Quick Weight Loss And Blood Sugar Control

Regular physical exercise is important in all the stages of life.

High blood sugar levels or diabetes is a serious condition that has reached epidemic proportions among the adults and even children worldwide. Diabetes can lead to poor health outcomes if not treated on time. They can cause several short-term and long-term illnesses. Keeping blood sugars levels normal can avoid serious complications from the disease. High blood sugar levels can lead to certain ailments such as vision impairment and blindness, foot ulcers, infections, kidney failure, strokes and heart attacks and damage to the nervous system, leading to pain and weakness. The important question that arises is can lifestyle changes help? Lifestyle modifications like healthy eating habits, good nutrition and regular physical exercise can help lower your blood sugar levels.

Celebrity health coach Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post suggests three important tips to drastically lower your blood sugar levels:

1. Low-carb diet:

As the name says, a diet low in carbohydrates restricts the type and amount of carbohydrates you eat. Carbohydrates are calorie-providing macro nutrient which is found in many foods and beverages. A low-carb diet limits carbohydrates which are found in whole grains, starchy vegetables and fresh fruits and emphasizes foods that are high in protein and healthy fats. Low-carb diets may have several health benefits like weight loss, reducing the risk factors that are associated with type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Some common sources of carbohydrates are legumes, nuts, whole grains, fruits and starchy vegetables. The basic motive behind a low-carb diet specially for diabetic patients is that decreasing the amount of carbohydrates can lower the insulin levels, which causes the body to burn stored fat for energy and ultimately helps in weight loss. Therefore, you should include non-starchy vegetables like cauliflower, spinach, eggplant, broccoli and other leafy vegetables in your diet. You should aim at eating a high-fiber diet with lots of fruits and salads.

2. Restricting refined sugars:

As a general thumb rule, people with high blood sugar levels need to cut down on, 'free sugars' in packaged foods, sugary stuff like cakes, donuts and pastries and aerated drinks. This includes any added or 'hidden' sugar as well as the 'natural' sugars in honey, corn syrups and fruit juices as well. Added sugar is the sugar we add to our food and drinks. This also includes the normal sugar we stir in our tea or coffee. Also you should avoid the caster sugar we add to our baking. However, most of the sugar we eat is 'hidden' as food manufacturers put it into a lot of the food and drinks that we buy. For better health, you should go for healthier alternatives instead of the normal white sugar. You can use jaggery, maple syrup or even brown sugar. Though moderation is the key even while we use these healthy options.

2. Maintaining a healthy weight:

Your body is designed to move. Regular physical exercise is important in all the stages of life. Some sort of physical exercise like walking, running, aerobics or even yoga can be beneficial for overall health and especially for diabetic patients. People with high blood sugar levels in general should keep a constant check on their weight. Regular physical exercise can help in reducing dose of medicines among diabetics.

