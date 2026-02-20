The Detox Myth: Nutritionist Explains Why Juice Cleanses Don't Detox You, And the Real Risks You Should Know

Juice cleanses have become popular health trends on social media, often known as a quick fix, to reset the body or shed excess weight, but behind the viral trends lies a growing concern. There are no credible scientific studies to support the claim that juice cleanses effectively detoxify the body beyond what the body does naturally.

Common Myths vs Facts About Juice Detox Diets

Myth 1: A juice cleanse helps with weight loss and detoxifies the body

Fact: Any short-term weight loss during a juice cleanse occurs primarily because of a calorie deficit, not because toxins are being removed. When individuals consume only juices, they drastically reduce their calorie intake, leading to temporary weight loss. However, this weight loss often comes from water and muscle mass rather than body fat. Once normal eating resumes, the weight is typically regained.

Similarly, there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that juice cleanses detoxify the body. The human body already has highly efficient detoxification systems. The liver and kidneys, which continuously filter waste and eliminate toxins through urine, stool, and sweat. During a juice cleanse, the body may burn stored glycogen for energy, which causes water loss and can create the illusion of rapid results. However, this process is not detoxification. Instead, individuals may experience side effects such as fatigue, headaches, irritability, low blood sugar, constipation, and reduced energy levels.

Myth 2: It is easier for the body to absorb nutrients from fresh fruit and vegetable juice than from fibre-rich whole fruits and vegetables.

Fact: There isn't any scientific evidence to support this claim. In fact, fibre has an important function in the digestive and excretory systems and is essential for digestive and gut health. Skipping fibre may make digestion sluggish over time.

Myth 3: Juice fasts cure chronic diseases

Fact: Extreme diets like juice cleanses can even worsen conditions like diabetes or kidney disease. If you're managing a chronic illness, always consult a doctor; don't rely on juice to be your medicine.

Myth 4: Juice cleanses reset your DNA or cells

Fact: It is a well-packaged pseudoscience. No juice can reset your genes or heal your cells. It's a fancy claim without a medical basis. True cellular health comes from regular, balanced nutrition, not quick fixes.

Myth 5: Feeling weak or dizzy during a juice fast means it's working

Fact: No, it is also not true. Weakness often means your blood sugar is crashing or you're running low on vital nutrients. Feeling dizzy or tired isn't a sign of healing. It's your body crying out for help.

Myth 6: Juice fasting gives your digestive system a break

Fact: Our digestive system isn't a tired employee that needs time off. In fact, gut thrives on fibre, and juice doesn't have any. Skipping fibre may make digestion sluggish over time.

Myth 7: Juice gives you more energy

Fact: You may feel a temporary boost, but it's usually a sugar high. Juices are mostly simple sugars. After the initial spike, you'll likely feel even more tired. Energy levels are better maintained with protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs.

Myth 8: Juice fasts are safe for everyone

Fact: They can be risky, especially for children, pregnant women, older adults, or people with existing health conditions. Just because it's natural doesn't mean it's safe for all.

Health Risks

Most juices are high in natural sugars and low in fibre, leading to rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar. For individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance, this can be particularly risky.

Another concern is protein deficiency. The body requires adequate protein for muscle maintenance, immune function, hormone production, and cellular repair. Prolonged juice fasting can result in muscle loss rather than fat loss, slowing metabolism.

Electrolyte imbalances and dehydration are also potential risks, especially when detox plans are combined with laxatives or colon cleansing products. In severe cases, this can lead to dizziness, fatigue, low blood pressure, or even hospitalisation.

Rather than relying on short-term detox diets, a sustainable approach to health includes balanced meals rich in whole foods, adequate hydration, sufficient sleep, and regular physical activity. Supporting the body's natural detox systems does not require extreme measures. It requires consistency, moderation, and evidence-based nutrition.

(By Ms Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior - Clinical Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru)

