Ten Most Important Expert Tips To Keep Diabetes Under Control

You must incorporate antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E in the diet

Diabetes is a common condition nowadays. And with diabetes, comes the need to be extremely particular about your health. Right from bringing some major changes in your food habits to looking after your health, this condition requires you to make healthy choices. However, despite knowing that, some people who have diabetes end up struggling a lot. Sometimes, they really don't know how to go about it that in turn, makes the situation from bad to worse. And, if you are a diabetic and willing to keep it controlled, Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's Instagram post related to diabetes is for you.

In the caption, she writes, “If you have diabetes, the primary goal is to keep it under control. While there is no common diet that works for everyone, there are few things to keep in mind.”

Take a look at the ten useful tips to keep your diabetes under control:

1) Increase fibre in your diet

One of the most essential tips includes incorporating fibre-rich food into your diet. You must make conscious efforts to increase the fibre in your diet. Some popular sources of fibres include whole grains, whole pulses, nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables.

2) Fixed amount of carbohydrate

Remember, a lot of carbohydrates every day may not be good for your health if you are a diabetic. Carbs can affect your blood sugar levels. So, it's advisable to consume a fixed amount of carbohydrates every day, spaced through the day.

3) Go for mini-meals

Being a diabetic may also mean bringing changes in your eating habits. You may like to enjoy a lot of food in one go, however, instead of relishing three heavy meals in a day, try to go for about four or five mini-meals.

4) Avoid refined foods

Refined foods are not good for your body. You must avoid having refined food items like white rice, maida, dessert, soft drinks, chocolates, sugar and food rich in fat. All of these may have a negative impact on your body.

5) Eat low sugar foods

Sugar is already a big no for diabetics. However, you can consume low sugar fruits like jamun, strawberries, pomegranate, guava and shoeberries.

6) Include sprouts in your diet

Sprouts are packed with essential nutrients that are beneficial for your body. Include sprouts in your diet and have them every day.

7) Limit calories from saturated fat

Get no more than five to seven per cent of your daily calories from saturated fat (preferable coconut oil or cow ghee), and avoid trans fat completely. It would be nice if you switch to monosaturated fats such as olive oil, mustard oil, til oil, rice bran oil, olive oil or canola oil.

8) Have antioxidant-rich food items

You must incorporate antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E in the diet. Minerals like zinc, chromium, selenium and magnesium help one control blood sugar imbalances.

9) “Karneem” and “Jambukasav” may control blood sugar

Herbs like karneem and a syrup made up of Jamun known as “Jambukasav” may help control blood sugar.

10) Exercise

Make this a part of your lifestyle. You must exercise regularly for 30-40 minutes per day.

Take a look:

Follow these tips and they should help you control diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.