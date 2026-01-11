Telangana Issues Notice For Children's Syrup After Toxic Adulteration Found: What Is Ethylene Glycol Poisoning?

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DGA) issued an advisory to stop the use of Almont-Kid Syrup as it was allegedly found adulterated with Ethylene Glycol (EG). Almont-Kid Syrup is usually prescribed to children for symptoms of allergy such as runny nose, sneezing, itching, swelling, congestion, and watery eyes. It can also help treat asthma and skin allergies. The DCA notice said that it received an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), East Zone, Kolkata, regarding a laboratory report that has declared the syrup (Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride and Montelukast Sodium Syrup) as adulterated.

The DCA said, "In light of the above, the public is hereby strongly advised to immediately stop the use of the above syrup, if in possession, and report the same to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay." Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors across the state have been directed to immediately alert all retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to freeze any available stocks of the said product batch and ensure that the same are not dispensed or sold under any circumstances. Telangana DCA has also urged the public to report possession of the children's syrup and also refrain from using it.

What Is Ethylene Glycol?

Ethylene glycol is a colourless, odourless and relatively nonvolatile liquid, says Science Direct. It has a low freezing and high boiling point and is a commonly used ingredient in antifreeze and deicing solutions. Ethylene Glycol has a sweet taste and may be ingested by children. "Untreated ethylene glycol ingestion can cause significant morbidity and mortality."

What Is Ethylene Glycol Poisoning?

Ethylene glycol poisoning occurs when someone ingests ethylene glycol. When it is consumed orally, it is completely absorbed and its peak concentrations are reached after 1-2 hours. Within 30 minutes to 12 hours, one might experience symptoms that mimic alcohol intoxication, including euphoria, dizziness, slurred speech, nausea, vomiting, and coordination problems. These might further progress to seizures or coma due to ethylene glycol's direct neurotoxic effects.

The next stage, which is in the 12-36 hours, the body metabolises ethylene glycol into toxic acids like glycolic acid. This causes metabolic acidosis, rapid heart rate, hyperventilation, low blood calcium, muscle spasms, and potential heart failure. This can turn out to be fatal without medical intervention. In the next 36-72 hours, the poisoning might cause kidney damage as oxalate crystals form. This eventually leads to acute renal failure, oliguria, or anuria, along with cerebral oedema and lasting organ impairment.

Impact Of Ethylene Glycol Poisoning

Ethylene glycol poisoning can lead to severe and life-threatening side effects due to the toxic metabolites which damages multiple organs. Here are some of the side effects of ethylene glycol poisoning.

Brain and Nervous System Damage: In the early stages, the chemical causes drunken-like confusion, seizures, and coma due to direct neurotoxicity. Later, it can cause cerebral oedema and encephalopathy due to acid buildup. This can lead to permanent brain injury, stroke-like events, or death if untreated. Heart and Lung Failure: Glycolic acid triggers metabolic acidosis, causing rapid heartbeat, irregular rhythms, extremely high or low blood pressure, and congestive heart failure. This can progress to cardiogenic pulmonary oedema, respiratory failure with deep and rapid breathing, and circulatory collapse. Kidney Damage: Oxalate crystals deposit in renal tubules, which can cause acute tubular necrosis, flank pain, bloody urine, and oliguria/anuria. Acute kidney injury can lead to full renal failure, which is sometimes irreversible and might require chronic dialysis or transplant. Multi-Organ Collapse: Ethylene glycol poisoning can disrupt cellular energy, causing hypocalcemia, muscle spasms, tremors, and lactic acidosis. Shock, multi-organ dysfunction, and death are seen in most of these untreated severe cases. Long-Term Consequences: Survivors can face chronic kidney disease, neuropathy, or heart issues. Prognosis worsens with delayed care, seizures, coma, or extreme acidosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.