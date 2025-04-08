Tahira Kashyap's Breast Cancer Relapses After 7 Years: Oncologist Explains The Reasons

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap has been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time. On World Health Day, Monday, the filmmaker-writer revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time, seven years after her initial diagnosis in 2018.

"Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective. I'd like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got it," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Understanding Breast Cancer Recurrence

Breast cancer recurrence is when cancer comes back after initial treatment. Recurrent breast cancer may occur months or years after you've finished initial treatment. It may develop where it started or spread to nearby lymph nodes or other body parts.

While the initial treatment aims at eliminating all cancer cells, some may escape detection. These undetected cancer cells can grow and lead to a recurrence of breast cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, inflammatory breast cancer (IBC) and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) are more likely to come back than other breast cancer types and subtypes.

"A breast cancer relapse, even after several years, is a stark reminder that cancer can be unpredictable."

"Recurrence risk depends on multiple factors such as tumour biology, stage at diagnosis, genetic predisposition, and the initial treatment approach. Patients with triple-negative breast cancer or those with BRCA mutations, for instance, tend to have a higher risk. This is why long-term follow-up, lifestyle modifications and awareness about subtle symptoms remain crucial, even years after remission." Dr Meenu Walia, Vice Chairman, Medical Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.