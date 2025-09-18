Sunaina Roshan Reveals Her High-Protein Mantra For Women Over 40 Losing Muscle Mass

After women reach early middle age, it is common for them to notice changes in their muscle strength and tone. Even without major lifestyle changes, the natural decline in estrogen and other age-related shifts can reduce lean muscle mass. Some of the most common symptoms include reduced stamina, slower metabolism, and random body aches. If you are facing a similar issue, Hrithik Roshan's sister and wellness enthusiast Sunaina Roshan has the perfect solution. Her latest Instagram post shows how women over 40 can reclaim their strength and stay fit.

In the clip, Sunaina Roshan explains, “Do you know that after 40, women tend to lose muscle every year? This affects how we feel physically, mentally and emotionally. So, what is the solution? Definitely a high-protein diet. Protein helps preserve muscles, support strong bones, balance metabolism, and keep our energy steady throughout the day. It also plays a huge role in mental clarity and in keeping our skin, hair and nails healthy. Ageing is natural, but how we support ourselves through it is the choice.”

Her side note reads, “After 40, your body needs a little extra love. Protein is not just about fitness. It is about energy, clarity, strength and ageing gracefully.”

Previously, Sunaina Roshan shared some tips on how to battle daily stress. Her advice? A quick and mindful five-minute body-mind reset. This routine starts with deep and slow breathing, followed by sipping on a cup of peppermint tea, applying a revitalising face mist, and finally, making time for journaling. She also highlighted how these simple tasks can have long-lasting benefits.

"Next time it all feels a bit much, step away for five minutes and try this routine, or any ritual that calms you. And remind yourself, it is okay to feel overwhelmed sometimes and become the Unbreakable You," Ms Roshan wrote in the caption.

Sunaina Roshan's tips serve as motivation for us anytime. Agreed?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.