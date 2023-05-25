Summer Diet: 5 Reasons Why Curd Should Be A Part Of Your Diet To Beat The Heat

Eating curd can help boost your gut health

Curd has long been used in Indian households for multiple purposes. Being is a natural probiotic we have seen people eating a bowl of curd to tackle digestion issues. Now that summer has arrived, curd will enjoy special attention given its cooling properties that help beat the heat. But the benefits of eating curd are not limited to this. And if you are ignoring it this summer then nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some reasons why curd should be a part of your diet.

On her Instagram Stories, the nutritionist explains what all benefits homemade curd can offer you.

Amazing health benefits of curd

1. Probiotic

The nutritionist says that curd is the richest source of probiotics known so far due to which it aids digestion and supports gut health. Curd promotes the growth of good bacteria in your gut and also soothes the inner lining of the stomach.

2. Right micronutrients

Curd not only tastes good but is packed with nutrients. It offers the right combination of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins and provides energy. This makes curd a better option to munch between meals than other foods.

3. Can help you sleep better

According to the nutritionist, curd also contains calcium, typtophan, vitamin B5, B12, magnesium, and folic acid. This makes curd an effective food for treating insomnia.

4. Relief in summer

We all are familiar with the cooling sensation that a spoonful of curd brings. When the temperature rises, one can eat homemade curd or make lassi out of it to cool down the body from inside.

5. Better skin

Curd also has lactic acid which helps exfoliate the skin and can reduce inflammation. If you want to have glowing and radiant skin, then curd can help in that too. The nutritionist says that curd can stimulate the growth of new skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.