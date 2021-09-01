This Sweet Snack Is Not Going To Make You Fat And Offer Many Health Benefits

Sugarcane is rich in antioxidants, iron and magnesium

What are some of the healthiest foods that you buy? Most of your answers will comprise oats, nuts, kiwi, apricots and perhaps kale. What about sugarcane? Many frown at that. After all, aren't sugarcane a storehouse of sugar? And many avoid consuming too much sugar. But if you walk only a few decades back, you'll notice that sugarcane juice was traditionally revered as a refreshing drink. Sugarcane is a delightful juicy snack in India with high nutritional value. Life coach Luke Coutinho tries to explain the benefits of sugarcane in an Instagram post recently. He writes, "No it doesn't make you fat... Time to stop making food your enemy and realising the biggest enemy is your attitude and belief system."

So, how is sugarcane helpful to our health? Firstly, it's refreshing and adds healthy carbs to your diet. Remember carbs are the body's main source of energy.

According to Luke, sugarcane is helpful to maintain a healthy oral microbiome. Since it is best to chew sugarcanes rather than juice them, it also helps to keep teeth strong and healthy. Sugarcanes are loaded with micronutrients and aid the liver's health too.

The plant stalks include iron and magnesium in small amounts. They also have traces of vitamins B1 (thiamine) and vitamin B2 (riboflavin).

According to many nutrition experts, sugarcane juice is better than refined sugar. That's because sugarcanes have diuretic properties that remove excess salt and water from the kidneys. Hence, it is also useful for the proper functioning of kidneys.

Sugarcanes also contain a high dose of antioxidants that help combat free radical molecules that are harmful to cells. Therefore, they help in building up a strong immune system.

In fact, contrary to the belief that the sugar content in sugarcane can make someone fat, it can be used in a weight loss diet.

So, enjoy a refreshing sugarcane drink or simply munch on the juicy stalks this season but not in excess.

These grass stalks are rich in antioxidants, micronutrients and vitamins. To top it all, they are refreshing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.