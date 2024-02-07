Sugar Cravings After Quitting Alcohol: Here's What You Can Do

Exercising can also help you overcome sugar cravings

Alcohol can have both short-term and long-term effects on the body. It is commonly believed that drinking alcohol in small quantities doesn't pose health challenges. However, any amount of alcohol is harmful to your overall health and can contribute to health consequences. On the other hand, heavy drinking can lead to some major and serious health issues like heart disease, weak immunity, liver disease and more. This is why quitting alcohol is a common goal for many. It can be hard but not unachievable. A common problem that many face when trying to quit alcohol is a surge in sugar cravings. If you are wondering why, read on to learn from the expert.

Alcohol withdrawal and sugar cravings: Understanding the link

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija took to Instagram and shared a video explaining why alcohol withdrawal triggers sugar cravings. "Understanding physiology helps conquering psychological cravings too," she wrote in the caption of the video.

"Alcohol contains sugar. Therefore, its abstinence from the diet leads to sugar withdrawal, contributing to literal sugar cravings," she said in the video.

She also mentioned that alcohol stimulates the pleasure centers in our brain and the brain gets used to that pleasure hit. When trying to quit, the body tries to compensate the dopamine hit with sugar.

How to overcome sugar cravings

Makhija shared 3 tips to fight sugar cravings due to alcohol withdrawal:

Eat a well-balanced diet. Focus on adding protein to your diet. "Higher the protein, lesser the physiological cravings for sugar," she said.

Try to distract yourself. Spend time with loved loves or nature. Indulge in activities you enjoy.

Exercising can also help you overcome sugar cravings. Exercise also releases hormones that give you the same feeling of calmness.

Tips to quit alcohol:

At first, it might seem quite challenging. If you are trying to quit alcohol, here are some tips that might help:

Learn about the health effects of drinking alcohol. You must also examine the symptoms you are experiencing. Poor sleep, digestive issues, memory issues, anxiety and depression are some common issues you might experience after consuming alcohol.

Identify the triggers that get you indulged in drinking. Try to avoid these and distract yourself whenever needed.

Talk about quitting and let people around you know that you are trying to quit. Your family and friends might encourage you.

Quitting can be stressful. Therefore, make time for self-care. Initially, it can become hard to manage emotions without alcohol. However, good self-care practices can help overcome these feelings.

If you are unable to quit on your own, seek professional help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.