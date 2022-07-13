Stress & Diet: How Stress Affects Our Diet & How To Deal With It

Mapping out a diet routine can help you follow a proper diet

What is stress?

Stress is a common yet complex emotion. Stress on its own is a very normal emotion and may even be good for the body and mind. However, excess or prolonged stress can cause physical and mental tension in the body.

How are stress & diet linked?

Our body, mind, diet, and lifestyle are all linked. A change in one's mood can significantly influence their lifestyle, diet, workout regime, etc. The changes in hormones can trigger many responses in the body.

There are two ways in which stress can affect one's diet:

1. Overeating

Overeating as the name suggests causes one to eat more than they require. ‘Stress eating' is a commonly used term for binge eating triggered by stress. These hormonal imbalances and shifts in moods can cause carvings from sugary and unhealthy foods that might seem comforting at the moment.

However, overeating is not a solution. Stress eating does not reduce stress and might even worsen symptoms. Prolonged stress and stress eating may cause obesity and various other health issues.

2. Loss of appetite

The other dietary response to stress is loss of appetite. Prolonged stress may cause one to not feel hungry at all. Many people have reported feeling heaviness which may cause them to reduce their food consumption by a lot.

Not eating enough food can trigger many health complications. Our bodies require various nutrients to conduct various functions in the body. Not eating enough deprives our bodies of these nutrients. This can leave us feeling even more low and lethargic.

How can one manage having a proper diet?

What we eat plays a huge role in how we feel and our stress levels. Overeating or not eating at all can both cause many health complications. If you are experiencing stress for a prolonged period, it may be ideal for you to keep a close eye on your diet.

A shift in diet is one of the most common responses to prolonged or excessive stress. Our diet may change due to many other reasons as well. However, trying to maintain a well-balanced diet can help you overcome stress and help you avoid other health issues.

Here are some ways through which you can manage having a proper diet:

1. Make a routine

Planning your day, in the beginning, can help you stay on track. In case you are experiencing trouble with your diet, it is important to lay out a diet routine. Make sure to follow your diet routine and try to eat as per your schedule.

2. Set goals

Setting small goals can help you maintain a healthy diet. You can begin with easier goals. For example, trying to have a healthy and filling breakfast every day.

3. Avoid junk food

Junk food may often work as comfort food for many people. However, junk food as the name suggests is extremely unhealthy and has low-nutritive value. Trying to cut down on junk food and replacing it with healthier options may help you manage your diet.

4. Don't give in to cravings

Cravings are another issue people face when they are stress eating. They might opt for sweet, fried, or savoury things as means to feel better. It is essential to try and avoid cravings.

5. Meal prep

Meal prep refers to pre-preparing food for the day or week. This may motivate you to eat each food throughout the day or week. Meal prep can mean preparing certain food at the beginning of the week and storing it for the rest of the week to eat. Some examples are chia pudding, juices, egg muffins, etc.

6. Follow the grocery list

You might want to snack on some chips if you have them at your place. Similarly, you might not want to eat because of a lack of proper food. Hence, it is important for you to try and make a grocery list that encompasses healthy foods.

Stress may be a response to work, interpersonal relationships, worrying future, and so on. Navigating what is causing stress can help you fight it off. In case you are experiencing prolonged stress, we encourage you to seek counselling. Talking to a health professional can also help you understand the right way to improve your stress levels as well as diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.