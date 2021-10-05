Strengthen Your Spine With Ardha Matsyendrasana: Malaika Arora Shares Steps To Perform This Pose

Ardha Matsyendrasana can help you stretch the upper body

Yoga helps improves strength, provides balance and flexibility to the body. Practicing yoga on a regular basis comes with its own share of health benefits. Yoga has been around for ages and it is a great way to be in shape mentally, physically and spiritually. Actress Malaika Arora believes whole-heartedly in the benefits of yoga and her Instagram handle is proof. In a new post, she shared an image of herself performing Ardha Matsyendrasana. Malaika captioned the post, "We are just three months away from a new year. Let's walk into 2022 with a healthy mind and body."

Ardha Matsyendrasana benefits: Here's a step by step guide to this pose

She also told her followers to use these 3 months "to transform yourself and become the best version of yourself".

Stating its benefits further, Malaika said that this pose was great to stretch the upper body, strengthen the spine, relax the mind and improve digestion as it eliminates waste. Malaika's note doesn't end there. She also provided a detailed guide to help her followers perform the asana.

According to Malaika, these steps should be followed one after the other to perform Ardha Matsyendrasana:

Sit with legs stretched out, in front of your body.

Bend the right leg and place the right foot flat on the floor on the outside of the left knee.

Bend the left leg under your right leg and bring the foot to the outside of the right buttock.

Pass the left arm through the space between the chest and the right knee and place it outside of the right leg and hold the ankle.

Slowly twist to the right and place your right palm behind your sit bone.

Hold for a few breaths and repeat on the other side.

Here's the post:

The sitting half spinal twist can offer you many other benefits. It can help stimulate organs like liver and kidneys. It is also beneficial for your digestive system. This yoga pose also opens the cheat and improves oxygen supply to the lungs.

If you wish to enter the new year with a healthy mind and body, regular practice of yoga is the way to go.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.