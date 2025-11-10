Stop Using Cotton Swabs: Doctor Shares The Right Way To Clean Your Ears Safely

Just like any other body part, there may be a strong urge to clean your ears, but this is generally unnecessary. Many people commonly use earbuds or cotton swabs to remove earwax. While it can feel oddly satisfying, inserting cotton swabs into your ear canal can actually do more harm than good. This habit can lead to various complications, yet many individuals remain unaware of the potential side effects. Highlighting the same, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently shared an informative video on Instagram, urging people to stop using Q-tips (earbuds) for earwax removal.

Here's why you shouldn't use cotton buds for cleaning ears

"If you read the label on the box, it literally says do not insert into the ear canal. Yet most people still do, and that's where the damage begins," Dr. Sethi said in the video.

"When you insert a Q-tip, you are not actually cleaning your ears; you're pushing the wax deeper, where it can block the canal, cause pain, infections, or even rupture the eardrum," he explained.

Inserting earbuds too far can damage the delicate skin in the ear canal or even perforate the eardrum, resulting in pain or hearing loss.

Additionally, using items that aren't sterile can introduce bacteria into the ear, leading to infections which may cause pain, swelling, or discharge.

"In fact, a study found that over 70% of the ear injuries seen in the ER were caused by cotton tip applicators. I know it feels satisfying, but the short-term relief can come at the cost of your hearing," Dr. Sethi said.

Frequent use of earbuds can also cause irritation or inflammation in the ear canal, leading to discomfort.

What is the correct way to clean ears?

"Here's the science. Your ears are self-cleaning. Earwax is there for a reason. It traps dust and bacteria, protects your ear canal and naturally works its way out on its own," the expert added.

If you suspect excessive earwax build-up or experience symptoms like hearing loss or pain, it's best to consult a healthcare professional. They can safely remove earwax using specialised tools.

Never insert cotton swabs, fingers, or other objects into your ear canal. This can lead to damage rather than cleaning.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.