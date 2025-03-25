Here's Why Your Ears Hurt During Flights & How To Prevent It

Ear pain during flights, commonly known as airplane ear or barotrauma, occurs due to rapid changes in air pressure, especially during takeoff and landing. The Eustachian tube, which connects the middle ear to the back of the throat, helps equalise air pressure, but sudden changes in altitude can cause it to function inefficiently, leading to pressure buildup in the middle ear. This results in discomfort, pain, temporary hearing loss, or even a "popping" sensation. While this condition is generally harmless, it can be quite painful. Fortunately, there are several ways to prevent and relieve ear pain while flying, including simple techniques and precautions that help the ears adjust more easily to pressure changes. Keep reading as we list these precautionary tips.

8 Tips to help prevent ears from hurting on a flight

1. Swallow or yawn frequently

Swallowing or yawning naturally opens the Eustachian tubes, helping to equalise pressure in the ears. This is why chewing gum, sucking on candy, or drinking water during takeoff and landing can be effective. If your ears start to feel blocked, try swallowing repeatedly to encourage airflow through the middle ear.

2. Use the Valsalva manoeuver

The Valsalva manoeuver is a simple technique to regulate ear pressure. To perform it, pinch your nose shut, close your mouth, and gently blow as if you're blowing your nose. This forces air through the Eustachian tubes, helping to balance the pressure in your ears. However, it should be done gently to avoid ear damage.

3. Try the Toynbee manoeuver

Another effective method is the Toynbee manoeuver, which involves pinching your nose shut while swallowing. This action helps equalise pressure by pulling air through the Eustachian tubes, making it a useful alternative to the Valsalva manoeuver if you find it uncomfortable.

4. Stay hydrated

Dry cabin air can cause nasal and throat congestion, making it harder for the Eustachian tubes to function properly. Drinking plenty of water before and during the flight helps keep your throat and nasal passages moist, allowing for smoother pressure equalisation.

5. Avoid sleeping during takeoff and landing

When you are asleep, you're less likely to swallow, yawn, or perform other natural movements that help regulate ear pressure. Try to stay awake during these critical times so you can actively prevent discomfort by using equalisation techniques.

6. Use special earplugs

Filtered earplugs designed for air travel help regulate air pressure changes gradually, reducing the risk of discomfort. These earplugs slow down the rate of pressure change, giving your ears more time to adjust without causing pain.

7. Clear nasal congestion before the flight

Using a nasal decongestant spray or taking an antihistamine before the flight can help open up nasal passages, improving airflow and pressure regulation. However, these should be used as per medical advice.

8. Try steam inhalation before flying

If you're prone to blocked sinuses, inhaling steam before your flight can help loosen mucus and clear nasal congestion, making it easier for the Eustachian tubes to function properly. You can do this by inhaling steam from hot water or taking a warm shower before heading to the airport.

By following these simple yet effective strategies, you can significantly reduce the chances of experiencing ear pain on a flight, ensuring a more comfortable journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.