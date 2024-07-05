Stop These Habits Now For Better Brain Health

By addressing these habits, you can significantly improve your brain health

Brain health refers to the state of optimal functioning of the brain, encompassing cognitive abilities, emotional well-being, and the absence of neurological disorders. Certain habits can worsen brain health by impairing cognitive functions, increasing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases, and affecting emotional stability. To prevent these negative impacts, it is essential to adopt a balanced lifestyle that includes adequate sleep, a nutritious diet rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, regular physical activity, etc. Before you make these changes, let's discuss habits you must stop first for better brain health.

Here are 10 habits you should stop to enhance brain health:

1. Lack of sleep

Chronic sleep deprivation impairs cognitive functions, memory, and mood. It can also increase the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Establish a regular sleep schedule, create a restful environment, and avoid screens before bedtime.

2. Chronic Stress

Persistent stress leads to the release of cortisol, which can damage brain cells and shrink the hippocampus, the brain region responsible for memory and learning. Practice stress management techniques like mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing exercises, and regular physical activity.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Poor diet

Diets high in sugar, unhealthy fats, and processed foods can lead to inflammation and oxidative stress, negatively impacting brain health. Adopt a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats (e.g., omega-3 fatty acids from fish and nuts).

4. Physical inactivity

Lack of physical exercise can reduce the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which supports neurone growth and function. Engage in regular physical activity such as walking, jogging, cycling, or strength training for at least 150 minutes per week.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Social isolation

Loneliness and social isolation can lead to cognitive decline and increase the risk of dementia. Maintain social connections through regular interactions with friends and family, joining clubs or groups, and participating in community activities.

6. Excessive alcohol consumption

High alcohol intake can lead to brain shrinkage, cognitive impairments, and an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Limit alcohol consumption to moderate levels—up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Smoking

Smoking reduces blood flow to the brain, leading to cognitive decline and an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Seek support to quit smoking through counselling, medications, and support groups.

8. Ignoring mental health

Untreated mental health conditions like depression and anxiety can negatively affect cognitive function and brain health. Prioritise mental health by seeking professional help when needed, practicing self-care, and engaging in activities that promote well-being.

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Dehydration

Dehydration can cause brain cells to shrink, impair cognitive function, and reduce attention and short-term memory. Ensure adequate hydration by drinking water regularly throughout the day and eating water-rich foods.

10. Lack of mental stimulation

Failing to engage in mentally stimulating activities can lead to cognitive decline and an increased risk of dementia. Challenge your brain with activities such as reading, puzzles, learning new skills, or playing musical instruments.

By addressing these habits, you can significantly improve your brain health and overall cognitive function.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.