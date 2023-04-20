Stay Cool This Summer With Fennel Seeds: From Weight Loss To Better Digestion, Know All Benefits

Fennel seeds are highly beneficial and very versatile

The fragrant fennel seeds, also known as saunf, have been used for culinary and medicinal purposes for centuries. These tiny seeds are widely used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisines and are known for their distinct taste and aroma. Fennel seeds are jam-packed with beneficial properties that offer a range of health benefits. In this article, we will explore not just whether fennel seeds help keep us cool in summer, but also the additional benefits of consuming this amazing herb.

8 Benefits of consuming fennel seeds:

1. Helps regulate body temperature in the summer

One of the most commonly known benefits of consuming fennel seeds is that they help regulate body temperature, particularly in the summer. During hot summer months, fennel seeds are a popular remedy to help keep the body cool and prevent heat stroke. They are believed to have cooling properties that soothe the body, reduce inflammation, and lower body heat.

2. Aids digestion

Fennel seeds are also known for their digestive properties. When consumed after meals, they can help relieve digestive discomfort, such as bloating, constipation, and indigestion. Fennel seeds contain anethole, a compound that helps stimulate the secretion of digestive juices and enzymes, which makes digestion more efficient.

3. Natural detoxifier

Fennel seeds contain antioxidants that help eliminate toxins from the body, making them a natural detoxifier. These antioxidants protect the liver from toxic damage and help flush out harmful toxins that can accumulate in the body over time.

4. Promotes weight loss

Fennel seeds can also help promote weight loss by suppressing appetite and reducing hunger pangs. Research shows that consuming fennel seeds can help suppress appetite and increase feelings of fullness, leading to a reduction in calorie consumption.

5. May ease menstrual cramps

Fennel seeds have been used as a natural remedy to help relieve menstrual cramps. They contain compounds that can help relax the muscles in the uterus, leading to a reduction in cramps and discomfort.

6. Can help improve eye health

Fennel seeds are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that can help improve eye health. They contain vitamin A, which is essential for good vision, and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which can help protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration.

7. Reduces inflammation

Fennel seeds contain compounds that can help reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation is linked to many chronic diseases, including cancer, arthritis, and heart disease. Consuming fennel seeds can help reduce inflammation, making them a useful tool in preventing chronic diseases.

8. May improve brain function

Fennel seeds contain compounds that can help improve brain function. These compounds are believed to help enhance cognitive performance and memory. Fennel seeds are also rich in essential oils that can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.

Whether you consume fennel seeds as a spice in your meals or use them as a natural remedy for a variety of health issues, these tiny seeds are a valuable addition to your daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.