Start Your Day Right: Nutritionist's Guide To Waking Up Refreshed & Energetic

Rujuta Diwekar's advice highlights the importance of mindful eating and structured routines

Imagine waking up each morning full of energy, much like a child who can't sit still for a moment. According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, this isn't just wishful thinking — it's how humans are meant to feel. In an Instagram video, Rujuta shared her advice on how to wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day. With her signature wit, Rujuta said, “By the time we become adults, we are less human.” She then went into her formula for boosting energy levels. She said, “The only way to get more energy in the morning is to sleep better at night. And the only way to sleep better is to have a proper dinner.”

Rujuta Diwekar broke it down into simple, actionable steps for better energy levels. First, she highlighted the importance of dining smart and early. She said that having dinner three hours before bedtime gives your body sufficient time to digest, setting the stage for a restful night's sleep. “The only way to have a proper dinner is to have it three hours prior to bedtime, said Rujuta.

Next, she stressed the significance of planning evening snacks. “The way to ensure that you are not overeating the meal three hours prior to bedtime is to plan what you are going to eat between 4 and 6 in the evening a week ahead of time,” Rujuta Diwekar added, and called this a game-changer for regulating dinner portions and, ultimately, improving sleep quality.

Lastly, Rujuta advised dedicating time every Sunday to plan your snacks for the week ahead. This habit, she explained, helps eliminate the temptation of unhealthy options born out of convenience, paving the way for a week filled with better energy and vitality.

Rujuta Diwekar highlighted that many poor eating habits stem from the late afternoon hours. This is the time when most people are likely to grab whatever is easily available — often unhealthy options — simply because they haven't planned their meals in advance. To counter this, she advised dedicating time every Sunday to plan your snacks for the upcoming week. “Every Sunday, plan what you'll eat from Monday to Saturday between 4 pm and 6 pm,” she recommended.

Once you've sorted your snacks, dinner falls into place. This, in turn, regulates your sleep, ensuring you wake up feeling energised. It's a simple yet effective domino effect that can transform your mornings.

Accompanying the video, Rujuta Diwekar captioned her post: “Do you wake up feeling tired? A small change in your daily routine will help you feel energetic in the morning.”

Watch the video here:

Rujuta Diwekar's advice highlights the importance of mindful eating and structured routines. So, the next time you find yourself dragging out of bed, it might be time to rethink your dinner and snack schedule.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.