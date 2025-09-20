Soybeans To Rajma: 5 Indian Foods That Offer More Protein Than Eggs

Protein is one of the most talked-about nutrients when it comes to health and fitness. It plays a big role in building muscle, boosting immunity and keeping energy levels steady. Eggs are often considered the gold standard of protein because they give you about 13 grams of protein per 100 grams and contain all nine essential amino acids. But here is something interesting – many Indian staples can actually give you more protein than eggs.

On Sunday, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared an Instagram post highlighting five Indian foods that beat eggs when it comes to protein power. She explained how these everyday ingredients, when eaten smartly, can be a protein-packed addition to your diet.

Here is a closer look at her list:

1. Soybeans – 38g protein/100g (dry)

According to Ms Batra, soybeans are one of the best sources of plant protein. They are complete proteins, which means they contain all nine essential amino acids – something most plant foods lack. She suggested adding them in the form of soy chunks curry, tofu bhurji, or even soy milk. “The bonus? No pairing needed!” she added.

2. Paneer – 19g protein/100g

Paneer is not just tasty but also filling. It helps with muscle repair and bone health. However, it is slightly low in methionine and cysteine (two amino acids). That is why paneer works best when paired with whole grains like roti, making it a balanced protein meal.

3. Chickpeas (Chole) – 19g protein/100g (dry)

Chickpeas are another Indian favourite. They give you protein along with fibre, which keeps blood sugar levels stable and energy steady. Since they too are low in methionine and cysteine, pairing them with whole wheat roti makes for a smart and nutritious combo.

4. Rajma (Kidney Beans) – 19g protein/100g

Rajma is not just comforting, it is also rich in protein and iron. This makes it a good choice for boosting immunity and energy. On their own, kidney beans are low in methionine, but the classic rajma-chawal pairing is a perfect way to complete the amino acid profile.

5. Urad Dal (Black Gram) – 23g protein/100g

Often used in South Indian dishes like idlis and dosa, urad dal is rich in protein and B vitamins. The nutritionist pointed out that combining it with rice, millets, or wheat turns it into a complete protein meal.

Eggs remain a fantastic protein source, but as Lovneet Batra highlighted, Indian staples like soybeans, paneer, chickpeas, rajma, and urad dal can match or even beat them in protein value.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.