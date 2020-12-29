Skincare Tips: Prepare This Nutritionist Recommended Drink For A Sunshine Glow And Clear Skin

Skincare tips: Detoxification can help you get rid of toxins and impurities

Highlights Cucumber is loaded with nutrients beneficial to your skin

Ginger can help you reduce inflammation

Adequate water consumption ensures a healthy skin

Your diet not only affects your body weight but your skin too. Certain foods may trigger acne and other skin issues while others can help you fight these effectively. You also consume several drinks other than water throughout the day. Choosing the right options can help you get glowing skin by helping you detoxify. Detoxification helps in removing toxins from your body. This brings a glow on your skin and also promotes your overall health. If you are looking for some simple and healthy drinks that can help you get glowing skin, then here's exactly what you are looking for.

Skincare tips: Get glowing skin with this simple drink

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram and shared her 'Sunshine Glow Elixir' recipe. To prepare this drink you need cucumber (one-fourth), mint (a few leaves), ginger (half inch) and juice of a half lemon. Blend all the ingredients together and strain the drink. Add lemon juice on top before drinking. Also, make sure all the ingredients are at room temperature.

A healthy diet is beneficial to your skin as well as overall health

Photo Credit: iStock

All the three major ingredients- cucumber, ginger and lemon work wonder for your skin.

Cucumber helps you achieve glowing skin and keeps it hydrated. It will also provide your skin essential nutrients like vitamin C, K and B as well as antioxidants.

Ginger is a commonly used ingredient in the kitchen. It is usually used to add a strong flavour to your tea or other foods. It is also loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants. It can also offer anti-inflammatory properties.

Also read: Skincare Tips: These Are The Best Vitamins For Your Skin

The benefits of vitamin C for your skin are well known and lemon is loaded with this vitamin. You can add lemon to your diet in several ways for healthy skin or add some lemon juice to your homemade face pack, scrub or other remedies.

Also read: Dermatologist Gives 10 Tips To Take Care Of Your Skin According To Your Skin Type

Vitamin C reduces the signs of ageing and promote overall skin health

Photo Credit: iStock

"The cucumber, ginger, lemon sunshine glow elixir is a wonderful low-calorie drink that is very nourishing for your body, from head to toe. The ginger is a natural diuretic which helps in a deeply detoxing the body along with the hydration cucumber provides. Lemons are full of vitamin C which help bring out the glow from within," Batra mentions in her post.

Also read: Vitamin C: Everything You Need To Know

Best time to drink this detoxifying mixture

"Have this elixir freshly cold-pressed mid-mornings for that fresh, dewy and gorgeous glow from within," adds the nutritionist.

Staying hydrated is essential to maintain healthy skin. It keeps your skin hydrated and helps you prevent several skin issues. You must ensure enough water intake. Also, minimize the consumption of sugary drinks, too much caffeine and aerated drinks.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.