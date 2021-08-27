Experts Tell You Why It's Never A Good Idea To Skip Sunscreen

Skincare tips: You should apply sunscreen daily to protect your skin from sun damage

It is not unusual for the internet to throw up a variety of different solutions to one skincare issue. However, if there is one tip that every skincare expert will always give you and that is- use sunscreen. Skincare experts and dermatologists have been stressing the need to make sunscreen a non-negotiable part of your skincare routine for decades now. Now, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala and dermatologist Jaishree Sharad have come together to share the benefits of using sunscreen. Along with it, they have explained why it is essential and how you can do irreversible damage to your skin by skipping it.

Skincare tips: Know the importance of sunscreen for healthy skin

In a video on Instagram, Karachiwala asks Dr Sharad "the importance of why one must use sunscreen." To this, Dr Sharad says that sunlight comprises rays that can be extremely harmful to the skin. She also explains, "Sunlight comprises ultraviolet A, B, and C, visible light, infrared rays and blue light."

Explaining further, she says, "Ultraviolet B causes skin cancer. All the other types of ray cause issues such as hyperpigmentation, early signs of ageing, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, allergy, rashes, sunburn, suntan, among others."

Another common issue, Karachiwala pointed out, was understanding what type of sunscreen is suitable for one's skin type.

Dr Sharad broke this down further and said that those with oily skin can use water-based or matte sunscreen. On the other hand, dry skin is most suited to cream-based sunscreens. While those with sensitive skin should use mineral-based sunscreen, any type of sunscreen will work for normal skin.

Skincare tips: You should choose a sunscreen according to your skin type

With regard to the value of the sun protection factor (SPF) your sunscreen should have, the dermatologist said that a minimum of SPF 30 was a prerequisite. Those with hyperpigmented skin type should use 50 + SPF.

"We should look after the PA value in sunscreen as that protects us from Ultraviolet A," Dr Sharad said, adding that the PA value should be either triple plus (+++ ) or four plus ( ++++ ).

The expert also said that it was pertinent to reapply sunscreen if we are outdoors, every two hours. This holds true even if the sunscreen contains SPF 30 or 50. Sunscreen is also a necessity indoors as the cellphones, television, laptop, computer screens we use emit blue light which can be very damaging for our skin, Dr Sharad added.

A simple step of not skipping your sunscreen can go a long way in protecting your skin. Make sure to carry it with you at all times so you can reapply when necessary.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.