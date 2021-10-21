Skincare Tips: 'Eat This, Not That!' Follow These Expert Diet Tips To Prevent Acne Effectively

A healthy diet and lifestyle can help improve your skin health

For children, teenage or adulthood is a welcome change. Growing up is also synonymous with body transforming rapidly and sometimes showing signs that you need to take care of. The changes are reflected in varied ways. One of them is acne, which is almost synonymous with adulthood. Worry not, however. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi says our diet plays a big role in how our skin looks. "If you eat healthy, balanced meals, your skin will glow from within, but if you regularly eat junk food your skin will start to look dull and may suffer from acne as well," she said in an Instagram post.

Skincare tips: Get rid of acne with these diet tips

Acne is most common among teenagers, though it affects people of all ages. There are ways to reduce it topically but it's best to make effective changes to lifestyle.

Warning people not to "look for shortcuts" or for an easy way out to cure acne, Dr Kiran said instead people should find a healthy lifestyle that works for them and stick to it. In addition to regular exercise, she advised, people should avoid eating some food. Avoid refined grains and sugars, dairy products, fast food, Omega 6 fats, chocolate, whey protein powder, she said.

But what should you eat then? Dr Kiran said we should increase the intake of Omega-3 fatty acids, prebiotics, green tea, turmeric, vitamins A, D,E and Zinc.

In an earlier post a few weeks ago, Dr Kiran Sethi detailed the benefits of hyaluronic acid, one of the staple ingredients in multiple skincare products, including moisturising creams, night serums, foundations, mists, etc. In her post, Dr Kiran said that hyaluronic acid is even present naturally in the body. She wrote, "The largest amounts of it (hyaluronic acid) are found in your skin, connective tissue, and eyes. Its main function is to retain water to keep your tissues well lubricated and moist." Click here to find out why it should be incorporated into the skincare regime.

The dermatologist had once even shared a skincare routine for pregnant women. She offered advice on a range of skincare issues for new moms and what products could they use. On using products with chemicals, Dr Kiran Sethi said that it was okay to do so once in a while. She added that the chemicals do not get absorbed into the body with the skin acting as a strong protective layer. To find out what other concerns of most mothers-to-be Dr Kiran Sethi addressed, click here.

The pursuit of flawless skin has gone far beyond just the cleansing, moisturising, and toning routine. So, instead of slathering your face with random products and taking your skincare routine a step too far, stick to the basics and use whatever suits your skin type.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.