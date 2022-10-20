Sinusitis: Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Shares A Cauliflower Soup Recipe To Clear Sinus

Sinusitis: The ginger added to the cauliflower soup has healing and anti-viral and bacterial qualities

In her recent Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a delicious and beneficial recipe for cauliflower soup. This recipe can help clear your sinus that may be blocked due to the infections that are very prevalent during this weather change.

She explains, “This sinus-soothing cauliflower soup is a natural remedy to warm you up from the inside, relieve your sore throat, open up your sinuses and allow you to breathe freely.”

Here are the ingredients as listed by nutritionist Mukerjee:

• Cauliflower: 2-3 medium-sized pieces chopped

• Onion: 2 medium

• Ginger: 1 tsp finely chopped

• Black Peppercorns: 2-3 tsp crushed

• Cardamom: 2 pieces

• Indian Long Pepper or Pimpali: 2 sticks

• Salt to taste

She further elaborates, “With cauliflower as the base, this sinus-relieving soup has diuretic and diaphoretic properties that aids in removing excess fluids from the body. Ginger is considered critical in the fight against colds, mucus, coughs, sinus and bronchial infections.”

“Ginger simply gets things flowing and moving, warms and keeps mucous secretions thin. As an antioxidant, ginger also appears to inhibit the formation of inflammatory compounds and aids to calm down inflammation, thereby reducing swelling and pain. Addition of other herbs like pimpli, elaichi, bayleaf, curry leaves increases the mucokinetic properties and renders this preparation an ideal natural remedy for colds and sinus.” Further explains nutritionist.

Follow this delicious and effective recipe if you are suffering from sinusitis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.