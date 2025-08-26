Side Effects Of Intermittent Fasting You Shouldn't Ignore

Intermittent fasting (IF) has gained popularity over the past few years. It can offer many health benefits beyond weight loss. IF can help reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes, reduce inflammation, boost heart health, enhance brain function, and may also help reduce the risk of certain cancers. For the unversed, IF is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating. This diet doesn't specify what to eat, but rather focuses on when to eat. Most individuals use the 16/8 intermittent fasting method, which involves fasting for 16 hours a day and eating during an 8-hour window. While many people can safely practice intermittent fasting, it might lead to some side effects, especially at the beginning or when not done currently. Here, let's discuss some of these side effects.

Side effects of intermittent fasting

1. Hunger

It's common to feel hungry at first, which can sometimes lead to cravings. Many individuals experience an intense feeling of hunger that can trigger powerful cravings for specific foods, making it challenging to stay committed to the plan.

2. Headaches

Changes in eating patterns and dehydration can trigger headaches. Fluctuations in blood sugar levels can also cause headaches.

3. Low energy levels

Initially, many may find themselves grappling with fatigue or a noticeable dip in energy levels as their bodies adjust to the long fasting periods.

4. Irritability

Hunger can affect mood, leading to increased irritability as the brain craves the regular influx of nutrients for optimal function.

5. Digestive issues

Alterations in meal timing and the types of foods consumed can disrupt normal digestive patterns, resulting in uncomfortable bloating, gas, or digestive discomfort.

6. Nutrient deficiencies

If not done correctly, intermittent fasting can lead to insufficient nutrient intake. Nutrient deficiency can further trigger several health issues.

Tips to follow intermittent fasting correctly

To maximize the benefits of intermittent fasting and minimize side effects, consider these tips:

1. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even during fasting periods. It will help you prevent dehydration and manage hunger during fasting periods. Herbal teas and black coffee can also be consumed without breaking the fast.

2. Start gradually

If new to fasting, ease into it by starting with shorter fasts and gradually increasing the duration. Fasting for extreme hours during the initial phase can lead to headaches, acidity, gas, and tiredness.

3. Focus on nutrient-dense foods

During eating windows, prioritize whole, nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein sources, and healthy fats. These will not only make your diet nutritionally rich but also support weight loss.

4. Plan meals ahead

Prepare your meals in advance to ensure you have healthy options available and reduce the temptation for unhealthy food.

5. Listen to your body

If you feel overly fatigued or unwell, it may be wise to modify your fasting plan or consult a healthcare professional for a curated plan.

6. Avoid overeating

It can be tempting to overeat during the eating window; try to eat mindfully and stop when you feel satisfied.

7. Be consistent

As with any dietary change, consistency is key. Choose a fasting schedule that fits your lifestyle to enhance adherence.

Intermittent fasting can effectively help you lose weight and enhance overall health, but it is important to do it mindfully and understand your body's needs to avoid any possible side effects.

