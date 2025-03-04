Shilpa Shetty's Trampoline Workout: A Fun Way To Strengthen Your Core

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, known for her commitment to fitness, shared a workout video on Instagram. The video showed an effective yet enjoyable way to strengthen the core. In the clip, Shilpa Shetty is seen using a mini trampoline to engage her abdominal muscles, showing that exercise doesn't always have to be conventional to be effective. Shilpa Shetty captioned the post, “Shut up and BOUNCE… your way to stronger abs! Who said workouts can't be a ‘jump'start to fun?”

While the caption was a nostalgic nod to her song from the 2008 film Dostana, where she starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, the video captured her energetic routine. She ended the video smiling and saying, "Ban gaye mere abs, try karo, fit raho, mast raho (My abs are made! Give it a try, stay fit, stay happy.).”

Shilpa Shetty is no stranger to trampoline workouts, often incorporating them into her fitness routine. Trampoline exercises, also known as rebounding workouts, are becoming increasingly popular for their ability to engage the core while being easy on the joints.

Earlier this year, in January, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself bouncing on a mini trampoline, effortlessly performing skipping sets, jumping jacks, boxing punches and waist movement exercises.

Emphasising its benefits, she described trampoline workouts as one of the best forms of cardio — helping burn calories, improving circulation and focus and strengthening the core — all while making fitness fun. Read more about it here.

On World Health Day in 2024, Shilpa Shetty shared another inspiring fitness video. She combined weight lifting, treadmill running and strength training with a twist—trampoline jumps. She was also joined by her daughter, Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty's approach to fitness continues to inspire her fans, encouraging them to explore new and enjoyable ways to stay active. Her latest trampoline workout serves as a reminder that maintaining a healthy lifestyle doesn't have to feel like a chore — it can be as simple as bouncing your way to fitness.

