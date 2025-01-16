Tired Of Boring Cardio? Try Trampoline For Workout Approved By Fitness Freak Shilpa Shetty

Workout is the key to healthy living. Regular exercising is vital for a properly functioning body. So it is a mandate that you hit the gym every day. Out of the several types of aerobic activities, cardio workouts are among the most effective ones. These exercises increase the heart rate and blood circulation, enhance stamina, improve lung capacity and strengthen the cardiovascular system. In fact, Shilpa Shetty, a hardcore fitness enthusiast also swears by cardio activities on par with yoga and other forms of workout. In her latest Instagram entry, the actress demonstrated a super-fun cardio known as a trampoline or rebounder workout.

What is a trampoline workout?

A trampoline workout binds elements of effectiveness and fun together. It involves simply bouncing on a mini-trampoline aka rebounder. You are free to incorporate a mix of jumps, arm movements and squats into the exercise. Needless to mention, this aerobic activity is suitable for people across ages.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be seen bouncing on the mini-trampoline performing skipping sets, jumping jacks, boxing punches and a waist movement exercise. She does so with a smile on her face, indicating that the trampoline workout is not only enjoyable but also super-easy.

Highlighting the benefits of a trampoline workout, Shilpa Shetty in her caption writes,“Trampoline / Rebounder workout is the best cardio, burning calories, boosting circulation, sharpening focus and strengthening your core, and so much more —all while you are having a blast! Need a quick calorie burn?”

On World Health Day last year, Shilpa Shetty dropped another inspiring fitness-related video on Instagram. Besides weight lifting, running on treadmills and indulging in strength training, Shilpa also executed trampoline jumps. She was accompanied by her daughter Samiksha. Her fitness mantra? “Wellness transcends the gym - it's in our morning rituals, the meals we savour, the moments shared with our loved ones and our mental well-being. Don't forget to hydrate, meditate and appreciate our greatest gift.”

We are a fan of Shilpa Shetty's workout videos.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.