Shilpa Shetty's "Breathe In, Not Out" Challenge Has Our Full Attention

Shilpa Shetty once again proved why she is a fitness icon. In her latest Monday Motivation post on Instagram, she took on a breathing endurance challenge, named “breathe in - not out.” Seated on a yoga mat alongside her instructor Raj Panigrahi, the actress performed a breathing exercise where she inhaled deeply and held her breath for as long as possible. As she progressed, different levels – smoker's lungs, sedentary lungs, active lungs, athlete's lungs and finally, bonus – were displayed at the bottom of the screen. And, of course, Shilpa aced all the levels like a pro.

In her caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Breathe in - NOT OUT. Mastering breath-holding requires discipline and willpower, which can translate to other areas of life. It improves concentration, reduces stress, increases oxygenation of the brain, calms the mind and improves focus. Raj Panigrahi this was too much fun How long can you hold yours? Challenge thrown to you.”

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty shared another fun workout video, proving that fitness can be both effective and enjoyable. This time, she used a mini trampoline to engage her core.

Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Shut up and BOUNCE… your way to stronger abs! Who said workouts can't be a ‘jump'start to fun?” – a playful nod to her hit song from Dostana (2008).

In the video, Shilpa Shetty's energy was infectious as she bounced her way through the workout. She wrapped it up with a big smile, saying, "Ban gaye mere abs! Try karo, fit raho, mast raho” (My abs are made! Give it a try, stay fit, stay happy).

Shilpa Shetty's dedication to fitness continues to inspire us all. Whether it is yoga, intense gym workouts, or mindful breathing exercises, she effortlessly balances it all to stay in top shape.

