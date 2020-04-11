Sattu Health Benefits: A Protein-Rich Drink Which Is Inexpensive And Great For Digestion- Know Method To Prepare

Sattu is a low GI summer drink

Warm air, bright sunlight, sharp and blazing heat- summers are just around the corner! As the temperature rises, we often binge popular coolers like ice-creams, shakes, bottled lemonade, and packaged thirst-quenchers. These sugary and processed items look appealing and taste delicious and we often chose them over any traditional cooling staples. One of the many healthy options for thirst-quenchers is sattu, which is prepared by roasting and grounding black chana.

Along with excellent cooling qualities, it is enriched with great nutrients like protein, fibre, carbs, iron, calcium and plenty of other vitamins and minerals. It is a great remedy to heat and can be consumed in numerous ways- one of the laid-back and popular ways to consume it is in the form of 'sherbet'. Sattu sherbet is extremely nutritious and satisfying. This underrated natural protein drink has been a summertime favourite for a long time. Be it kids or adults the traditional sattu sherbet can be adored by all owing to its distinctive aroma and flavour.

Here are some reasons why you should include sattu or sattu sherbet in your diet

1. It is rich in protein

100 grams of sattu can provide approximately 20 grams of vegan protein that further helps in muscle growth and repair. It can keep you fuller for longer and aids in weight management.

Sattu can be included in weight loss diet

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Keeps you cool

Summer and scorching heat can easily drain out the energy levels while making you low, dull and tired. But this natural and nutrient-dense sattu sherbet can become your favorite quencher. It can hydrate you in no time while making you active all the way through. With great quantities of fiber, carbs and various vitamins and minerals, it helps you to keep going even in the scorching heat.

3. Great for digestion

Sattu is filled with a great amount of insoluble fiber which can benefit your gut like nothing else. Consumption of sattu not only cleanses out your colon but helps to ease certain problems like constipation, bloating, acidity and provides relief to irritation and burning in the stomach.

4. Regulates blood sugar

Sattu can be a boon for diabetics as it is low in the glycaemic index and its high fiber content keeps a check on the sugar levels. It also helps in maintaining high cholesterol levels.

Drinking sattu can help in keeping a check on you blood sugar levels

Photo Credit: iStock

Other attributes:

It is gluten-free

Excellent for women during menstruation

Contains magnesium and calcium that are excellent for bone health

Ways to include sattu in your diet

Sattu can be consumed in plenty of ways like laddoos, paranthas, and chilla. However, sattu sherbet is the easiest ways to consume it. You can easily prepare it in just a few minutes and it is as soothing as an ice-cream in summers. What's more? It does not contain any harmful calories, any artificial sweeteners and can do wonders to the overall health and well-being. You can drink a glass of sattu sherbet any time of the day.

How to prepare

Sattu powder is can easily be prepared in some minutes. All you have to do is roast some black chana in an iron wok and then blend it properly in a blender until you get a smooth and fine powder out of it.

Ingredients needed

Sattu powder

Chilled water

Freshly squeezed lemon juice

Mint leaves for garnishing

Roasted cumin seeds

Salt

Black pepper

For the preparation, add 2 teaspoon of sattu powder to a glass of chilled water, then add cumin powder, black salt, black pepper, and lemon juice to it. Garnish it with some mint leaves and serve chilled.

So, now that you know everything about this humble 'sattu, just blend it, mix it and enjoy the goodness of nutrients with every sip of it.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

