Diabetes Diet: These Are The Best Drinks Other Than Water For People With Diabetes

Diabetes is a long term condition that requires constant management of blood sugar levels. Your diet plays an important role when it comes to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Before planning your diet, diabetics should check the effect of the food consumed on your blood sugar levels. Most drinks are loaded with added sugar which can create fluctuations on your blood sugar levels. Even packed juices are loaded with sugar with very few nutrients. If you are consuming fresh fruit juice, you need fruits in large quantities to prepare a small amount of juice. This can also contribute to the consumption of too much sugar. Similarly, maximum drinks are loaded with sugar. There are very few options safe for diabetics. Here are a few drinks diabetics can add to their diet.

Diabetes diet: Healthy drinks for diabetics

1. Vegetable juice

Vegetables are loaded with essential nutrients. One should consume enough vegetables throughout the day. There are a variety of vegetables to choose from. You can combine your favourite vegetables to prepare fresh and nutrient-dense juice. Green leafy vegetables are the best ones to choose from.

2. Coffee

Good new diabetics! You can drink coffee. According to studies drinking coffee can reduce the risk of developing diabetes. If you want to add coffee to your diabetes diet, do not add cream to it. Also, choose the amount of sugar wisely.

3. Herbal tea

Teas are loaded with health benefits. Consuming tea loaded with or milk is not a healthy choice for diabetics. Instead, you can choose herbal teas which are also loaded with several health benefits. There are several herbal teas to choose from. Some of these can also help you control blood sugar levels. Take recommendations from your doctor to choose the right tea.

4. Low-fat milk

Dairy products also play an important role in your diet. These products are loaded with several health benefits. Diabetics can add milk to their diet but choose unsweetened and low-fat milk. You can once check with your doctor about the portion size according to your blood sugar levels.

