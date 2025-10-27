Chips Vs. Balanced Meal: Nutritionist Shows The Truth Behind Calorie Count

Calories – that is what most of us tend to check first when we pick up a snack or plan a meal. But while counting calories can help track how much we eat, it does not always tell us what we are eating. Two meals might have the same calorie count, but can affect your body in completely different ways. It is not just about the number; it is about the nutrients that come with it.

On Wednesday, nutritionist Palak Nagpal shared a video on Instagram that perfectly summed up this idea. In the clip, she placed two meals side by side: on one side, a bowl of chips with 455 calories; on the other, a wholesome plate of eggs, fruit, lentils, veggies and rice – also 455 calories. The message was clear: “Feed disease or fight disease – same calories, different story.”

Palak Nagpal explained that while the chips offer “mostly poor-quality carbs, high sodium, and zero nourishment,” the balanced meal is loaded with “protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats.” Both add up to the same calorie count, but only one fuels the body, supports energy and keeps you feeling full for longer.

Here's the difference the nutritionist highlighted:

1. Processed vs. Whole Foods: Chips are quick to eat but add little value beyond taste. Whole foods like eggs, lentils, and fruits offer nutrients that build strength and immunity.

2. Empty Calories vs. Nourishing Calories: 455 calories from chips mostly come from refined oils and starch, while the same calories from a mixed meal provide a range of nutrients your body actually needs.

3. Short-Term Energy vs. Sustained Energy: Processed snacks might give you a temporary boost but lead to quick crashes. A balanced plate keeps your energy levels stable throughout the day.

Palak Nagpal's takeaway was simple but powerful: “Calories alone do not tell the whole story – nutrient quality does.” The next time you reach for a snack, she suggested looking beyond the label and choosing foods that nourish, not just fill. After all, “small swaps lead to big changes.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.