Running Benefits: 9 Things To Keep In Mind Before Going For Your Next Run

To take up running as an exercise is not as easy as it seems. Some of you might find it difficult to run for longer than five minutes, and others might experience pain in their foot or calves while running. Maintaining the right pace and landing your foot correctly are two important things to consider before going on a run. Following some techniques for running can help in reducing chance of injury, increase speed and boost efficiency. Take into account the distance and speed you want to run, and injuries or physical areas of concern.

Running techniques to take note of

Following tips can help in improving your performance and help you reap maximum benefits from running.

1. If you are jogging, maintain a slow pace, good posture, engage core and look forward. Avoid tilting your head or slumping shoulders. Broaden your chest and keep it lifted. Shoulders should be down and back. Avoid crossing arms in front of your body. Strike with your middle foot and avoid hitting the ground with your heel. Heel strike can slow down your stride and stress knees.

2. If you are running on a treadmill, it is important to reduce impact on joints to prevent injuries. You can focus on your form when running on a treadmill. So, engage your core and slightly lean forward. Your spine should be straight, arms relaxed. Take small steps. Avoid hanging on the rails.

3. Whenever running, you have to make sure you land gently. Avoid pounding your foot to prevent injuries.

4. Land with control, using a smooth forefoot strike.

5. In order to improve your form, strength, stability, balance and stamina, do exercises like planks, side planks and glute bridges.

Do exercises like side planks to improve your strength, balance and stamina

6. Strike your foot directly under knees instead in its front. This is an important tip for times when you are running downhill.

7. Work on improving your posture and a forward gaze. Try to align breathing with the rhythm of feet. It can help in relaxing your posture and helps you use energy more efficiently.

Work on improving your posture and a forward gaze

8. Elbows should be at 90-degree angle. While running, your arms should swing from shoulders. Hands should be relaxed.

9. Feet should be in a neutral pronation. You can do this by rolling your feet inward slightly. This allows feet to absorb shock of landing, while keeping lower body in alignment.

Running is in fact an effective form of exercise that can help you lose weight, improve strength and stamina, and also de-stress you. In these testing times, taking up this exercise can help you in multiple ways.

Having said that, it is also important to have sufficient rest days and avoid overdoing it. Regular runners are believed to have better cardiovascular health. Talk to your fitness expert to know more about how to including running in your exercise routine.

