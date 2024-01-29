Recurring Back Pain? Here's How To Prevent It

Chronic stress can contribute to muscle tension, including in the back area

Back pain is a common condition characterised by discomfort or pain in the upper, middle, or lower back. It can range from a dull, constant ache to a sudden, sharp sensation. There are various reasons why one might experience back pain. Muscle or ligament strain, obesity, disc problems, arthritis, osteoporosis, and etc. can also lead to back pain. Keep reading as we share tips to help you overcome back pain.

9 Strategies to help reduce recurring back pain:

1. Maintain good posture

Correct posture helps reduce strain on the back muscles, discs, and ligaments. Sit and stand up straight, aligning your ears, shoulders, and hips in a straight line. Avoid slouching or hunching forward.

2. Exercise regularly

Engaging in regular physical activity strengthens the back muscles, improves flexibility, and promotes blood flow. It also helps maintain a healthy weight, reducing the burden on the back. Incorporate exercises that target the back, core, and overall body strength.

3. Stretch and improve flexibility

Gentle stretching exercises can alleviate tight muscles and increase flexibility, leading to reduced back pain. Focus on stretches that target the back, hamstrings, hips, and glutes.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Extra weight places additional stress on the spine and back muscles. By maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise, you can reduce the strain on your back, leading to decreased pain.

5. Use ergonomic furniture and equipment

Utilise ergonomic chairs, desks, and equipment that support proper posture and reduce the risk of back pain. Maintain good lumbar support by using pillows or cushions when sitting for extended periods.

6. Practice proper lifting techniques

When lifting heavy objects, use your legs instead of your back to avoid undue strain. Bend at the knees, keep the load close to your body, and lift using the power of your legs.

7. Get enough restorative sleep

A quality mattress and pillow that provide adequate support help maintain proper spinal alignment during sleep. Avoid sleeping on your stomach and find a comfortable position that supports a neutral spine.

8. Manage stress

Chronic stress can contribute to muscle tension, including in the back area. Use stress management techniques such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, or engaging in hobbies that help you relax.

9. Apply heat or cold therapy

Apply a heating pad or take a warm bath to relax tense muscles, increase blood flow, and ease pain. Alternatively, cold therapy using ice packs can reduce inflammation and numb the area to alleviate pain.

Implementing these strategies not only helps reduce back pain but also boosts overall health. Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and practicing good posture contribute to improved cardiovascular health, increased energy levels, enhanced mood, and reduced risk of other health conditions such as osteoporosis or muscle weakness. By taking care of your back, you contribute to your overall well-being and quality of life.

If back pain persists despite these strategies, consult a healthcare professional such as a doctor, physical therapist, or chiropractor. They can perform evaluations, provide specific exercises, or recommend additional treatments as necessary.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.