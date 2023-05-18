Read This Before You Eliminate Nuts From Your Summer Diet

A handful of nuts is a powerhouse of nutrients

Nuts are considered to be a healthy addition to our diets. They are said to be a rich source of antioxidants, which are vital in the fight against inflammation as well as cell and tissue damage caused by free radicals. Also known as "powerhouse of nutrients", nuts are also rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, omega 3, protein and healthy fats, which helps in lowering cholesterol, improving blood vessel function and also benefits muscles and joints too. However, many are afraid that eating nuts during summers might give acne, rashes and produce heat in the body. So should we omit this food group entirely just because it's heaty? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra is here with an answer, and its - no.

First up, the health expert explains that nuts don't affect everyone in the same manner. Each body has its own way of reacting to this powerhouse of nutrients. While some are not affected at all, those who are should consider soaking them overnight or better still for 24 hours. Pooja Malhotra explains that soaking not only reduces heat, but also improves digestibility and nutrient absorption. She said, "Unless you are allergic to any particular nuts, there is no reason you shouldn't soak and eat them."

A handful of nuts, as per the nutritionist, is a great power packed snack which can be eaten anytime of the day.

Watch the video:

Here are five health benefits of eating nuts:

Nuts can prevent you from gaining those extra kilos. Even though they are high in calories, they help you prevent weight gain if consumed every day in the morning in a limited quantity.

Apart from adding taste to numerous recipes, and filling you with energy, nuts keep the skin smooth and supple, giving a boost of natural glow.

Consumption of nuts also keeps your cardiovascular health in check. Rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and some nuts such as walnuts, they lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Nuts can also manage diabetes. It is believed that nuts can keep the blood-sugar in control, thus preventing you from developing diabetes.

Nuts are a powerhouse of omega-3 fatty acids, therefore they play a pivotal role in the overall health of a person, such as maintaining a healthy heart. Omega-3 fatty acids are also good for mental health, because they also manage symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.