Quarantine Tips: Yoga Asanas To Get Rid Of Knee, Back Pain And Some Effective Ways To Make The Most Of Your Time At Home

Your time in quarantine may involve sitting at one place for long periods of time. Sometimes, even sleeping out of your usual routine. Apart from leading to weight, this may result in increased back ache, knee aches, etc. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared a weekly quarantine plan which you can follow until the lockdown in India lasts. Also, she recently shared an IGTV featuring three asanas that can help you get rid of these pains and aches. Not to forget that regular exercise is an equally effective remedy to prevent back pain, knee pain, neck pain etc.

Asanas you can do at home to prevent pains and aches

In the video shared below, Diwekar does a step-by-step guide to asanas you can do for reducing back and knee pain. "They can help if you are sitting for long hours," she wrote in her post. Try them as she explains in the video. You can make variations as per your fitness and flexibility.

The asana include stretching poses which can easily be done at home.

Besides, Diwekar also shares a few tips to make the most of your time at home and quarantine:

1. Do not grudge the time you have

Instead, use this time to build a healthy habit which will last. You can aim towards doing five surya namaskars in a day and make it an essential part of your lifestyle. This is something which will stay with you even when things return to normal and when you will have no time to exercise.

2. Eat home-cooked food

This time should be utilised to increase consumption of home-cooked food. Do not look at foods from the perspective of carbs, protein and fat, but from the perspective of security and survival. Know that it is totally healthy to eat dal chawal and that the real superfoods are those that see you through your bad times, mentions Diwekar in her post.

Eat home-cooked food and rebuild your relationship with the kitchen

3. Develop a healthy relationship with your kitchen

Every person in the family should now revive their relationship with the kitchen. Cook one meal every day. Let it be a pleasure that you are at home.

4. Learn something which will stand the test of time

Remember, that this "free" time which you have right now, might not come back ever again. How about learning something new which will stay with you forever, the health benefits of which can be reaped forever? Diwekar gives us the ghee challenge. You can learn how to make it in this of quarantine.

5. Discipline yourself

The most redundant thing to do right now could be to not wake up on time, not take a bath, laze around whole day and make your presence feel like a burden for the rest of the family. Sleep early and wake up early. Regulate your screen time and read instead. Nothing comes close to reading when it comes to spending your time productively.

Discipline yourself and follow a healthy routine

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

