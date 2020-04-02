Quarantine Tips: Finding It Difficult To Manage Your Routine? Here Are Some Tips That Can Help

Quarantine tips: Fix a spot for your office work and do not work on dining table or bed

Quarantine tips: India is currently in the second week of three-week lockdown. The lockdown is a measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Work from home initially seemed blissful. The idea of not travelling to work seemed like a blessing in disguise. But now, people are actually realising that work from home is not as good as it seems. Trying to balance out your work and personal life can be challenging. There are times when you don't realise what time to sign off from work.

Entire days are spent in trying to meet your targets amidst the multiple distractions that are at home. After that, you realise that there's still a bunch of household chores that you left because you were busy with official work. In short, it has kind of become chaotic to manage your work and house together.

Your physical and mental health may be going for a toss. Fret not, as we are here with a few tips that can help you manage your routine better.

Work from home: Tips to take care of your mental and physical health

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has been sharing quite a few quarantine diet and workout tips that can help you be physically and mentally fit during the lockdown. She recently shared "three golden rules" for work from which are as follows:

1. Fix your workspace and do not work from dining table or the bed

Doing this can help prevent the lethargy you feel every time you sit down to work. Make arrangements for a space that is dedicated only for your office work. Keep the dining table and the bed for the purposes that they are meant for.

Fix your work space and do not work on your dining table or bed

Photo Credit: iStock

2. For every 30 minutes of sitting, stand for at least three minutes

This is an effective tip for you to stay physically active. Avoid sitting for too long. Put a reminder on your phone for it if required. For every 30 minutes of sitting, stand up straight on both your feet. Do not lean or take support.

3. Fix one hour for workout, and do not postpone it

Your workout hour can either be in morning or in evening. Make sure you don't postpone it. Exercising is more important than ever at this point of time. It can help in preventing unnecessary weight gain and also gives the much-required boost to your immunity.

Quarantine tips: Here are some other effective tips you can follow

1. Plan your entire day's meal the night before. Meal prepping is any way a good way to take care your nutritive intake.

2. Wake up and sleep on the same time every day. Take a bath on time. Do not laze around day.

3. Try to not make your presence feel like a burden to everyone else in the house.

4. Take breaks from your work as you would do in your office.

5. Know when to stop. Do not overwork. Take care of your home as well. Take equal responsibility in completing chores.

Do make time for sharing responsibility of chores and also learn cooking

Photo Credit: iStock

Lastly, stay indoors and stay safe everyone.

