Prepare This Vegetable Juice To Boost Immunity And Gut Health This Winter

Try this vegetable juice to boost immunity, gut health and for a glowing skin

Winter is here and so is the need to make diet and lifestyle changes in order to prevent falling sick. The cold months are considered to be the peak season for sore throats, cough, cold and runny noses. And, a sudden drop in temperature which also reduces humidity levels can make you more prone to sickness. Such weather conditions are known to make viruses stronger and immune systems weaker, increasing the chances of you falling sick.

Boost immunity with this vegetable juice

We all know that a strong immune system protects the body against infections and potential diseases. Several factors affect your immune system, unhealthy diet and lifestyle being two prominent ones. While social media is flooded with one too many immunity-boosting tips, there is always a question mark on the effectiveness. Addressing your concerns, we have one winter tip coming in from nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

The health expert, in an Instagram post, urges people to include a glass of vegetable juice in the diet. According to her, this vegetable juice not only boosts immunity but also promotes gut health. Another problem people usually face in cold months is dry skin. But a glass of vegetable juice will give you the required glow.

Nmami Agarwal lists the ingredients - turmeric, beetroot, carrot, ginger, and amla - to prepare the drink. Blend the vegetables and drink it up. "Feeling chill in the air.. worried about catching cold?!? Try this juice I've had growing up," she captioned the post.

Drinking vegetable juices has tons of benefits. Not to forget it is an effective way to increase the consumption of vegetables. Blending the vegetables together and preparing their juice keeps the fiber intact, and we also get an instant rush of immediate goodness. Drinking vegetable juice reduces the transit time of the vegetables in the gastric lining. It also makes vitamins and minerals reach the absorption point faster than eating, increasing their bioavailability.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.