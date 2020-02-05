Prenatal Yoga: Benefits Of Vrikshasana For Pregnant Women; Learn The Technique To Practice This Yoga Posture

Vrikshasana can be performed during pregnancy under expert guidance

Pregnancy marks an important milestone for a woman. It is a time of many changes - physical, mental, and emotional. Pregnancy calls for certain preparations and modifications that need to be made to one's life. Due to the changing needs of the body, sleep patterns, diet and hormonal fluctuation, health should be monitored closely. It is advisable that expectant mothers include a yoga practice into their routine. Pranayama and meditation techniques will help to keep the body and mind calm, and strong. Basic asanas such as Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Samasthithi can be practised during pregnancy. Here are some benefits of Vrikshasana for expecting mother. Ensure that you carry out your pre and post-natal workout under the guidance of a certified yoga instructor.

Yoga for pregnant women: Benefits of Vrikshasana

1. Vrikshasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi Lift you right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh Place it as close to your pelvis as possible You may support your foot with your palms to bring it in place After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra Raise your Pranam towards the sky Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms Focus your gaze forward Repeat the same with the alternate leg

Pregnant women should perform yoga with expert guidance

Breathing Methodology

Inhale and exhale normally while practicing this asana

Benefits

Tones and burns fat from the sides of your waist Improves sense of balance Strengthens thighs and calf muscles Mobilizes knees Reduces stiffness of shoulders

Pregnancy can cause hormonal changes in the body that lead to fluctuating moods. In order to avoid unpleasant mood swings, include walking as a regular activity in your routine. Food also plays an important role during this time. Avoid excessively oily, spicy or even too many sugary treats. Increase the intake of natural food such as fruits, salads, juices and soups in your diet. Avoid going to sleep immediately after eating, and try to stay as active as you can. Maintain a positive frame of mind throughout your pregnancy. This along with the right form of exercise can be the best combination for a healthy mother and healthy child.

(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)



Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.