International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Exercises For First Trimester Of Pregnancy

International Yoga Day 2022: Downward facing is great for pregnant women in their first trimester

Exercising through your pregnancy has multiple benefits for you and your baby's health. Practicing yoga during pregnancy not only helps your stay in shape but also promotes better functionality of various other organs in the body. It can also help reduce constipation, body aches, bloating, swelling, and other symptoms of pregnancy. Yoga also helps elevate the mood and reduces stress, etc. It also helps prevent overweight which might be common among more women who get pregnant. Here we discuss some easy-to-do yoga positions that are ideal for women in their first trimester of pregnancy.

Here are some yoga poses to practice during your first trimester:

1. Cat-cow pose

This is how you can perform the cat-cow pose:

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look towards the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

Do not speed up, In fact, you are advised to switch positions slowly and gradually

2. Downward facing

This is how you can perform a downward-facing dog pose:

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

3. Upward facing

This is how you can perform the upward-facing dog position:

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly place your arms forward and try to lift your upper body

Your legs are supposed to be laying next to each other, however, your arms need to be farther apart (in comparison to your shoulders)

At this point, the body parts touching the ground would be your legs and palms of your hands

In this position, you need to be facing the sky looking upwards

Hold this position for a few seconds and release, repeat 5-10 times minimum

4. Legs up pose

This is how you can perform legs up pose also known as Viparita Karani asana:

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

In conclusion, besides following a proper diet full of nutrients, you must also pay close attention to your workout routine. Following a healthy lifestyle is the key to a smooth and safe pregnancy. We also encourage you to discuss your workout routine with your doctor to make sure it fits you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.