Pregnancy Signs And Symptoms: 9 Signs That Might Go Unnoticed

Pregnancy: You might experience period symptoms like bloating and cramps even after pregnancy

Women can sometimes detect their pregnancy quickly. It's wise to be aware of the additional pregnancy symptoms in addition to nausea and a missing period. Stress, various medications (such as pills for birth control), obesity, or health issues like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), uncontrolled diabetes, or an eating disorder can all cause a woman to experience irregular periods.

Early pregnancy symptoms might be so undetectable that several women simply overlook them. Therefore, learning about the potential signs of pregnancy enables women to become more conscious of any changes to their bodies and recognise a potential pregnancy even at an earlier stage. Early pregnancy symptoms should be noted by women, especially if their period is late. In this article, we discuss some of the unusual signs of pregnancy that might go unnoticed.

Lesser known signs and symptoms of pregnancy:

1. Feeling overheated

It may be an early pregnancy symptom if you feel hot and bothered for at least two weeks. A rise in body temp following ovulation can result in hyperthermia, or overheating. The baby will need more energy as it grows, thus overheating could also occur later in the pregnancy. Warm skin, lightheadedness, and headaches may result from this.

2. Period symptoms

Another early pregnancy sign that is quite prevalent in the first seven days is abdominal bloating. It could be around for as long as two weeks. The body's response to uterine development and the resulting increase in blood flow is what causes stomach bloating. This bloating may be mistaken for typical menstrual cramps.

3. Aversions towards certain foods

Have you heard of becoming turned off by particular foods or even certain aromas? Pregnancy is frequently associated with odd food desires. This is not a figment of your overactive imagination. It's common for you to feel queasy around certain tastes and odours when pregnant. The hormones are also responsible for this symptom.

4. Dizziness

Since the blood vessels widen to allow more blood to flow to the uterus, blood pressure may decrease in the early stages of pregnancy. Dizziness, which can also be brought on by exhaustion, low blood sugar, and stress, can be caused by low blood pressure. Small, frequent meals and making an effort to manage your stress can both be beneficial.

5. Change in discharge

The majority of women discharge vaginally at various times during their menstrual cycle. Clear, white, or sticky discharge is common during pregnancy and may be an early indicator. The recommendation is to see a doctor if the discharge is not clear or white and has a foul smell when itching, discomfort, or soreness is present.

6. Fatigue

You can experience mood swings along with more frequent bouts of fatigue. Your body makes more progesterone when you are pregnant than usual. This hormone causes the uterus to start preparing for implantation and for the early weeks' protection of the foetus. The placenta then assumes control of continuing to produce progesterone till the baby is born as the second and third months approach.

7. Constant bowel issues

Diarrhoea and morning sickness are two common digestive problems that women experience when pregnant. Nevertheless, hormonal fluctuations might cause diarrhoea and hasten digestion. Diet may also be important. Foods that are spicy, heavy in fibre, and high in fat can make you sick in the first trimester of pregnancy.

8. Breast soreness

It's common for breasts to become more sensitive during the first two weeks of pregnancy because more hormones are produced, stimulating the breast glands and getting them ready for breastfeeding. As the mammary glands begin to expand to meet the demands of the baby after birth, it also occurs an increase in breast volume.

9. Frequently urinating

The kidneys are functioning continuously to keep up with the rise in blood flow all through the body, which is the cause of the noticeably increased urine. This modification aids in supplying nutrients to the growing infant quickly. This mechanism consequently causes your bladder to hold more liquids.

You must look out for these signs of pregnancy if there is a possibility you might be pregnant and even if you are not expecting it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.