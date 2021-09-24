Weight Loss After Pregnancy: When Should One Start Exercising After Delivering A Baby?

It is safe to continue exercising a few weeks after getting pregnant under expert supervision

The pregnancy period can be one of the most challenging yet beautiful phases in a woman's life. It is natural to have queries about what pregnancy may have in store for you. Given that there is a plethora of data available on the internet and family advice that is passed on through the generations, it is important to always verify the information you come across. And, there is no substitute to talking to an expert. Bringing the expert to your screen is celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala who sat down with Dr Ranjana Dhanu, a gynaecologist to answer some of the most frequently asked regarding pregnancy care.

Sharing the video, Yasmin Karachiwala wrote, "Pregnancy care consists of prenatal (before birth) and postpartum (after birth) healthcare for expectant mothers. Today we are in conversation with Dr Ranjana Dhanu, who is going to answer all your pregnancy-related issues."

Commons questions about pregnancy, answered

1. What is the right age to get pregnant?

Yasmin Karachiwala pointed out that for decades, women were asked to have children before the age of thirty but many were now opting for pregnancy at a later age. Responding to this, Dr Dhanu said, "As women are born with a limited number of eggs, they need to plan the pregnancy before 35. After the age of 30 sub-fertility starts to set in and we check the AMH." Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) is a hormone that shows fertility levels and a diminishing AMH is often accompanied by a recommendation to freeze the eggs, the doctor said.

She added that freezing your eggs is not dangerous and can help women delay pregnancy of required. "If you can freeze your eggs and your genetic material in the lab, there is nothing like it," Dr Dhanu added.

2. Is a pre-pregnancy check necessary?

"Certainly," Dr Dhanu said, explaining that a pre-pregnancy checkup could entail blood test, regular sonography, checking for diabetes, thyroid etc. It also includes checking for a history of previous surgeries for fibroids or endometriosis as it puts the person in a high-risk category. "It is also very important to check for consanguinity," the expert added. Genetic history is also analysed to look for any chromosomal defects in consanguineous marriages.

3. Is it safe to work out during pregnancy?

"Pregnancy is not a disease," Dr Dhanu said, adding that most people can work out during pregnancy. After the 12th week, workout under supervision is good enough. Only, those who fall under the high-risk category, such as those with cardiac issues and a history of miscarriages, need to abstain from strenuous workouts.

Exercise under expert supervision during pregnancy

Photo Credit: iStock

4. What is postpartum depression?

Factors such as a sudden withdrawal of hormones postpartum, the presence of milk hormone as well as sleep deprivation can lead to postpartum depression, causing one to feel withdrawn and break down in tears. "It needs some forms of counselling and diet can help," Dr Dhanu said.

5. How early can you start exercising, postpartum?

For both natural pregnancy and C-section, six weeks is the healing period, after which one is encouraged to exercise. "Else the pregnancy bulk will build up and can become very difficult to lose," Dr Dhanu said. Women should start gradually and check with their doctor first.

6. Do habits affect pregnancy?

Smoking, substance and alcohol consumption can affect the baby's growth, Dr Dhanu said. "It is important to cleanse your body. If you get pregnant in a semi-cleansed manner it can affect the baby's intra-uterine growth, placentation or lead to growth retardation." She recommends cleansing your body at least three months before the pregnancy.

Watch the video here:

It is always recommended to follow a doctor's advice at each step of the pregnancy to ensure mother and child's health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.