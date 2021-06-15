Post-Workout Meal: Nutritionist Shares Tips That Can Help You Make Right Food Choices

Weight loss: A nutritious post-workout meal can help you muscles recover well

A healthy post-workout meal is extremely essential. The supply of right nutrition to your muscles and body after exercising helps in recovery. It also provides you with adequate energy for the rest of the day. But many are still unable to figure out what to eat and avoid after breaking a sweat. Not consuming appropriate foods and drinks after exercising can leave you tired and exhausted, making it harder to exercise the next day. To help you solve the post-workout nutrition mystery, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to shares a few tips that can help you choose the right meal. "You put a lot of effort into your workouts, always looking to perform better and reach your goals. You must have given more thoughts to your pre-workout meal but what about your post-workout meal?" reads the caption of her video.

Post-workout meal: Here are some tips you should follow

Firstly, it is extremely essential to make up for the fluid loss. Drinking an adequate amount of water post-workout as well as throughout the day can help you prevent dehydration. Other than water, right providing the right fuel to the body will also help stick to your fitness goals.

"When you exercise, it puts minor wear and tear on your body, affecting your muscle tissue, hydration status, and depleting nutrients. Consuming the right nutrients after you exercise is just as important as what you eat before. Well executed post-workout nutrition can improve muscle soreness, help you rehydrate, speed up recovery, promote muscle growth, and support your immune system," Batra writes in her post.

Weight loss: A filling and nutrient-dense snack can aid in recovery

"There are multiple factors that can affect one's choice. The type of workout you are performing is an important factor. The intensity and duration of your workout should also be considered," the nutritionist tells.

"After a light workout with some breathing exercises, coconut water with some moringa powder is my post-workout drink. It looks a little intense but it tastes good and also keeps your skin healthy," she adds.

When to have a post-workout drink or snack?

Batra further explains that, within 30 minutes after finishing your workout is the best time to enjoy your post-workout snack or drink. It is important to refuel your body within that window.

So, after an intense workout session, fuel your body with the right nutrition.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.