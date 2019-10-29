Want To Detox After Diwali? Know These Myths And Facts And First

Post Diwali detox: Hydrate yourself and exercise regularly to detox the right way

It's finally a wrap for the festive season so far. Well, at least almost a wrap until Christmas and New Year festivities begin! Many of you might have binged on mithais, chocolates, deep fried foods, and really there is nothing to feel guilty about this indulgence. Festivals are meant to be celebrated with full fervour, without any worries and guilts. All you need right now is a good detox plan that can help you get back on track at the earliest. Exercising, eating foods that are light on the stomach and getting proper nutrition is probably the perfect way to get a post-Diwali detox.

Post Diwali detox: Clarifying important myths

Whenever we talk about detox, many people think that starving yourself or going on liquid diets is what will get you go on a liquid diet. However, this is only going to land you in nutritional deficiency, fatigue, tiredness and mood swings.

The fastest and most efficient way to get a detox after Diwali or any kind of bingeing (even done on weekends), is simply to resume your regular eating habits, include all food groups in your diet, have a balanced diet and exercise regularly.

Elaborating more on myths about detox is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal in her blog shared on Instagram. According to her, not only does getting a detox rejuvenate you, it also helps in managing your weight and remove the toxins from your body that interfere with proper metabolic function.

Myth 1: Skipping meals and starving yourself is important for detox

Detox totally depends on what you eat. You need to eat the right kinds of food in right proportions and at regular intervals for getting a proper detox, informs Nmami. Eat more fruits, vegetables and have have healthy meals that are light on the stomach. Humble and nutritious meals like dal rice or khichdi are perfect options for a post-Diwali detox.

Going on a detox does not mean that you need to starve yourself for losing weight

Photo Credit: iStock

Myth 2: Detox is not an easy fix for indulgence

Once in a while, getting a detox can help in cleansing your system. But, once the goal is achieved, you need to focus on living a healthy lifestyle with a good diet and regular exercise. Detox should be not your excuse to indulge more often.

Myth 3: Cutting down on carbs and fats is important for detox

Now this is something that people most-commonly resort to for quick weight loss. However, quick weight loss can have a negative effect on your metabolism and the weight is likely to be bounced back quickly. Carbs and fats are important macronutrients for your health and weight loss. Instead of cutting down on food groups, you should focus on having a nourishing and balanced diet while practicing portion control.

Include all food groups in your diet for a healthy detox

Photo Credit: iStock

Myth 4: Detox means weight loss

Losing weight is a part of getting back on track for your fitness. But getting a detox does not mean losing weight alone. It involves catching up on your sleep, getting rid of recurrent acidity, bloating, gassiness, headaches and hydrating yourself to name a few.

Thus, it's time to stop feeling guilty and head to the gym for a nice and refreshing workout for the perfect post Diwali detox.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

