Post-Diwali Detox: 5 Yoga Asanas To Recover From Diwali Binge

Yoga: Balasana improves digestion and helps recover from binge eating

As Diwali is behind us, it is time for us to get back on track with our diet as well as our routine. Diwali and the festive season as a whole can lead to overeating and overindulging. Along with this, we might end up skipping our workout.

Laziness and post-Diwali tiredness can cause us to want to rest and unwind. It's necessary to get enough sleep since failing that, returning to work and daily activities become challenging. You can relax, cleanse, and get rid of lethargy through yoga. In this article, we teach yoga poses that can help your body recover from days of overeating and lack of exercise.

These yoga asanas will help detox your body and mind post-Diwali:

1. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

2. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

3. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

4. Marjaryasana-bitilasana

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look toward the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

5. Gomukhasana

Your left leg is first folded, and your ankle is placed close to your left hip.

Next, cross your right leg over your left leg such that both knees of the two legs are in contact.

Now place both of your hands behind your back, holding the left hand there with the right. Keep your spine straight while performing all of these actions.

For 30 to 60 seconds, maintain that posture.

After shifting into a new position, repeat the previous steps.

Add these yoga asanas to your routine if you have gained post-Diwali weight or have been suffering from bowel issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.